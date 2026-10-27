Ademir Barreto Trusts Adaptability Before IBJJF Crown Featherweight Challenge

Ademir Barreto is putting adaptability ahead of studying an opponent as he prepares for the IBJJF Crown. In an October 14 written interview with the federation, the GF Team featherweight said his experience and willingness to react should serve him in the November 8 invitational.

“I feel comfortable in pretty much any situation, and my experience helps me adapt quickly to whatever is happening in the match.”

The 25-year-old described trusting his instincts and taking opportunities rather than worrying about the bracket. He said elite invitationals help competitors learn where they need improvement while showing younger athletes what to aspire to. His preparation also draws on other athletes’ discipline and responses to difficult situations, not just their techniques.

Barreto linked his best performances to enjoying training and maintaining a positive mindset. He expects major-event experience to help him manage pressure without replacing his own approach. Those remarks concern how he intends to compete, not a prediction about a particular draw.

A previous Crown meeting could become relevant again

João Mendes, also known as Bisnaga, is among the other seven men on the current featherweight roster. That name already appears in Barreto’s Crown history: the federation’s official archive identifies their match at the 2024 edition as a semifinal in the adult male black-belt featherweight division. The footage below is from that earlier tournament, not an announced rematch for November.

The rest of the field consists of Jun Yong Cho, Keven Carrasco, Will Wilson, Mateo Cardona, Sam Nagai and Rerisson Gabriel. The federation’s current guide lists the participants but says the official brackets are still to be revealed. Membership of the same eight-man field therefore does not establish any opening-round pairing.

Gabriel was the eighth and final featherweight addition. In its October 15 announcement, the IBJJF described the Alliance athlete as the reigning Brasileiro champion, with two major-event podium finishes in 2026 and four across the 2025–2026 seasons. He usually competes at light-featherweight, adding a smaller guard specialist to this bracket. The federation highlighted his sweeping from guard and victories over multiple World champions during the Grand Slam season. Those are concrete competitive credentials behind the invitation, rather than simply an extra name added to complete the eight-man field. MiddleEasy previously reported his acceptance of the invitation.

World-final experience behind the November assignment

Barreto’s background also includes the 2024 World Championship featherweight final against Meyram Maquine. The IBJJF’s official recording identifies that stage and division, providing a separate example of the championship-level experience he discussed in the interview. This second archival player is from Worlds, rather than the Crown semifinal above; neither is presented as footage of the forthcoming event.

The fourth edition of the Crown takes place at the LBS Financial Credit Union Pyramid in Long Beach, California, on November 8, with FloGrappling listed as the streaming outlet. The invitation-only competition brings together 48 athletes in six weight divisions, eight per bracket, with a $20,000 prize for each division. For Barreto, the assignment is one part of that larger jiu-jitsu competition, alongside men’s middleweight, heavyweight and ultra-heavyweight brackets and women’s lightweight and super-heavyweight fields.