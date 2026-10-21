Palhares vs. Galvao, Gastelum vs. Vieira Announced For ACBJJ 23

Rousimar Palhares and Andre Galvao are booked opposite each other again, this time atop ACBJJ 23 in Rio de Janeiro on November 13. The promotion announced the pairing on October 21 alongside a co-main event between Kelvin Gastelum and Rodolfo Vieira.

The original poster distinguishes Palhares–Galvao as a 100-kilogram Battle match and Gastelum–Vieira as a 90-kilogram All-Stars no-gi match. Neither is identified as a championship defense.

The artwork names Carioca as the venue. ACBJJ’s event website separately lists a November 12 press conference, with the numbered show following the next day. Ticket details remain pending rather than an invitation to purchase seats through an already announced sale.

Palhares And Galvao Revisit An ADCC Final Pairing

There is established competitive history behind the main event. ADCC’s official 2011 results place Galvao first and Palhares second in the under-88-kilogram division at the world championships in Nottingham, England. Galvao also won the absolute division at that tournament, making the weight-class gold one part of a double-winning weekend.

ADCC subsequently selected their final as its best fight of the competition. That recognition gives the new booking a specific connection to an earlier high-level meeting, rather than simply matching two recognizable former MMA competitors. The Rio assignment is listed at 100 kilograms, approximately 220.5 pounds, not the under-88-kilogram limit used in England.

It should not be confused with Galvao’s more recent ADCC superfight against Gordon Ryan. The new announcement names Palhares as his opponent and places them under ACBJJ’s Battle designation; it does not announce an ADCC return.

ACBJJ also identified its intended streaming outlets in the accompanying statement:

The live stream will be available on our YouTube, X (ENG) and VK (RUS) channels

Gastelum Gets A No-Gi Assignment Against Vieira

For Gastelum and Vieira, the announcement establishes a grappling assignment rather than a new UFC bout.

Long before his UFC appearances, Vieira had already won at the highest level of submission grappling. ADCC’s official 2015 standings list him as the under-99-kilogram gold medalist, ahead of Felipe Pena, and the absolute bronze medalist. His ACBJJ assignment therefore draws on a separate competitive record from the cage, not simply his reputation as a submission-oriented MMA fighter.

Vieira’s most recent UFC outing showed how his grappling can shape a fight even without a submission. He defeated Robert Bryczek on September 26, winning every round on all three judges’ scorecards. UFC’s official account described an early takedown and sustained ground control, followed by fence pressure as getting the fight down became more difficult.

Gastelum last competed at April’s UFC 327 in Miami. The promotion’s written fight history records a first-round submission loss to Vicente Luque by anaconda choke at 4:08. That is relevant recent submission context for the Vieira assignment, without treating an MMA result as a prediction of how a no-gi match will unfold.