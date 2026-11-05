Abu Dhabi World Pro Returns November 9–21, With Professionals Up Last

The Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship returns to Mubadala Arena from November 9 through November 21, with the professional competition reserved for the final three days. A November 4 update from the Abu Dhabi Media Office outlined the 18th edition’s programme under the patronage of Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed.

The event brings amateur, para jiu-jitsu, youth, masters and professional competitors into a 13-day programme, alongside a festival for children. The announcement describes a field combining internationally ranked athletes with emerging competitors, rather than a tournament limited to established black belts.

UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation chairman Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohamed Alhashmi linked the championship to athlete development and the sport’s international reach. In the written announcement, he said:

“It is a global Emirati project that has helped develop the sport, expand its reach and produce champions.”

Alhashmi also credited the UAE leadership’s support for successive generations of competitors and described the tournament as a way of connecting people across cultures. Those remarks accompanied Wednesday’s update; the competition dates had already appeared in earlier registration information.

• Under the patronage of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, the 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship will be held on 9-21 November 2026 at Mubadala Arena, hosting elite international athletes and reinforcing Abu Dhabi as a global sports event destination. pic.twitter.com/4lqy31Ihcr — UAEJJF (@uaejjf) November 4, 2026

Amateurs Open The Programme, Professionals Close It

The schedule starts with the amateur divisions on November 9–10. Para jiu-jitsu is scheduled for November 10, followed by the youth competition from November 11–13. The children’s Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival occupies November 14–16, before the masters divisions take over on November 17–18.

The professionals then compete from November 19–21. That distinction matters for spectators following the senior professional titles: the opening day of the overall championship is not the opening day of that competition.

In a September 7 registration update, organisers said they expected around 12,000 male and female athletes. That was a projection, not a confirmed November attendance total. The update described entries from the Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania, as well as Arab and Gulf countries, and preparations spanning competition areas, warm-up facilities, accreditation and medical services.

Country Qualifiers And Weigh-In Rules Still Apply

AJP’s published World Pro regulations allow entry across nationalities but do not include white or blue belts in the World Pro competition. Open registration also does not mean unrestricted access to every main bracket: country quotas and qualifying procedures apply to the specified professional and Master 1 divisions.

For countries exceeding the quota, the leading ranked eligible athlete receives a direct place while the additional representative must qualify. The rules separately exempt defending champions in the specified professional and Master 1 black-belt or brown/black-belt divisions from their country quota, allowing them to defend their previous title as a wildcard.

Competitors must also follow the division-specific weigh-in schedule. AJP states that athletes who miss the weigh-in or exceed their weight limit will be disqualified. These are entry and competition requirements, not an announcement of completed brackets or individual matchups.

The World Pro has a long competitive history in MiddleEasy’s archives, including Mackenzie Dern’s 2015 victory over Gabi Garcia, Xande Ribeiro’s 2012 San Diego World Pro performance and Rafael Lovato Jr.’s 2011 San Antonio trials wins. Those are historical results, not a list of entrants for this year’s championship.