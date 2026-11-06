Zuffa Boxing 12 Weigh-In Results From London

Chris Billam-Smith weighed 199.5 pounds and Chev Clarke came in at 198.8 for their Zuffa Boxing 12 main event. The November 6 official scale report supplies readings for all 18 boxers scheduled to compete at the Copper Box Arena in London on Saturday, November 7.

The cruiserweight headliner is set for 10 rounds. Billam-Smith is a former WBO world champion, while the pairing brings two British fighters together at the top of a programme divided into six main-card contests and three preliminary bouts. Sky Sports and Paramount+ are the listed broadcasters.

Denzel Bentley and Shane Mosley Jr. each registered 160 pounds for the other 10-round match on the main card. That puts the two men at precisely the same published weight, unlike the small differences separating several of the other pairings. Bentley is a former British middleweight champion.

A separate ceremonial weigh-in is advertised for later Friday. Paramount+ lists that stream for 12:55 p.m. Eastern, or 5:55 p.m. in London. The public-facing ceremony is not the source of these official scale figures.

Zach Parker tipped the scale at 174.9 pounds, with Umar Dzambekov at 174.8. Their light-heavyweight meeting is scheduled for 10 rounds and leads the preliminary portion of the card. The promotion also released separate photographs of the two men at the scales.

Vinnie Kemp’s reading was 156.2 pounds and Liam McElhinney’s was 155.3. Their four-round contest is the shortest scheduled distance on this bill. Zuffa’s report places it in the middleweight section, but the published measurements should not be confused with a statement of the individually negotiated limit.

Masood Abdulah weighed 125.4 pounds opposite Adan Palma’s 124.8 for an eight-round featherweight bout. The official social announcement spells the British boxer’s surname Abdulah; the scale report uses Abdullah. Both sources identify the same opponent and reproduce the same readings.

The rest of the main-card readings

Da’Mazion Vanhouter was 230.6 pounds and Ivan Balaz was 244.8 for their eight-round heavyweight assignment. They are scheduled to open the main-card broadcast, according to the promotion’s written report, rather than appearing in the three-bout preliminary block.

Sam Hickey recorded 161.4 pounds and Amaury Massenaux 160.6 for eight rounds. Kayla Allen was 142.5 and Julia Igel 142.4 for six rounds. Those pairings are labelled middleweight and super lightweight, respectively, on the official list.

The remaining main-card cruiserweight contest has Lucas Roehrig at 199.7 pounds against Connal McDonald at 199.8 over eight rounds. The scale report does not announce a cancellation, purse deduction or other penalty for any of the nine pairings. No such sanction should be inferred solely from a divisional label.