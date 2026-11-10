Zak Miller Leaves Hospital After Manchester Head Injury

Zak Miller has left hospital and is recovering after the head injury that ended his British featherweight title fight with Gully Powar in Manchester. John Evans reported the discharge for The Ring on November 10, following Saturday’s bout at the AO Arena.

Evans’ account places the accidental head clash in round six. Swelling developed on the left of Miller’s forehead, and a ringside doctor allowed him to continue after an examination in the ninth. By the tenth, another lump had formed on the right; the doctor then stopped the contest.

The report describes the 29-year-old as recovering well. It does not announce a return date or clearance to compete. Leaving hospital should not be confused with either of those separate developments.

Queensberry’s official record lists Powar’s victory as a tenth-round technical decision for the British championship, rather than a knockout. The contest was part of the Manchester show headlined by Willy Hutchinson and Joshua Buatsi. Miller’s professional record now stands at 17 wins and two defeats, with three stoppage wins; Powar is listed as British champion at 14-1-1.

Warren wanted an earlier intervention

Promoter Frank Warren had already raised a different question in his November 9 written column: whether the contest should have continued once the injury became apparent. He described the swelling as unusually severe in his long experience and favored getting medical staff involved sooner, rather than waiting to see how the damage developed.

To be quite honest, in this instance, I would have preferred the fight be stopped straight away.

Warren also argued that an injury from a head clash can disadvantage the affected boxer in subsequent rounds and influence scoring. That was his assessment of the sporting circumstances, not a published finding that the officials had breached a rule. His criticism did not extend to taking credit away from Powar, whom he congratulated on becoming British champion.

The decision and the statistical record

CompuBox’s final report offers a separate statistical picture of the contest. Powar threw 744 punches to Miller’s 440 and landed 173 to 170. The distribution differed: Powar connected with 116 power punches against 79, while Miller landed 91 jabs to 57. Those counts are not medical evidence or a substitute for the judges’ scores.

The same report records cards of 97-95, 96-94 and 96-95 for Powar. All three favored him when the accidental-foul stoppage sent the contest to the scorecards; the bout did not reach its scheduled twelve-round distance.

For Miller, the defeat followed wins over Masood Abdulah and Leon Woodstock in 2025, both listed in his promoter’s championship record.