Zak Chelli Signs Multi-Fight Deal With Zuffa Boxing

Zak Chelli has signed a multi-fight contract with Zuffa Boxing, giving the British light heavyweight a new promotional home after his breakthrough win over David Morrell. The company announced the agreement on November 4, but has not named an opponent or date for his debut.

The Fulham boxer arrives at 17-3-1 with nine knockouts. Zuffa’s written announcement identifies the 28-year-old as a supply teacher in Surrey and points to his tenth-round stoppage of Morrell in May as the standout result behind the move.

Zak Chelli welcomes his return to Sky Sports

Chelli expressed gratitude for the opportunity in the announcement, welcomed the prospect of returning to Sky Sports and said he wanted the matchups supporters wanted to see.

“I want to make the fights that the fans want to see. I’m ready to fight anyone, anytime, anywhere.”

His message is an expression of willingness, not confirmation that a particular fight has been agreed.

One of the most dangerous LHW of the game‼️@ZakChelli has signed with Zuffa Boxing! Fight news coming SOON 👀 pic.twitter.com/I3uuk8LUpK — Zuffa_Boxing (@Zuffa_Boxing) November 4, 2026

A career built through Britain’s domestic titles

On his own official website, Chelli traces his introduction to boxing to the age of three. His father, himself a former boxer, was his first coach. Chelli describes an upbringing organised around training, with his first amateur contest coming at 11 and national championship appearances following before he turned professional in 2017.

That same site lists the domestic steps in his progress: the Southern Area super middleweight championship in 2019, the BOXXER tournament in 2020 and the English title at that weight in 2022. His WBA Continental championship followed in 2023, before the British and Commonwealth super middleweight titles in 2024.

The move to light heavyweight added another English championship in 2025. Those achievements explain why this signing is about an established professional rather than an untested newcomer. Chelli’s own career account also emphasises that he continued to train through setbacks while balancing boxing with school and examinations earlier in his life.

His website’s older record listing is not the current tally. The figures in Zuffa’s new announcement include the subsequent Morrell victory, so the updated 17-3-1 record is the relevant one for this move.

The agreement adds another confirmed name while Zuffa works through different kinds of roster decisions. Richardson Hitchins has been linked to early-2027 plans, while Denzel Bentley’s November booking has run alongside a separate WBO title dispute. Neither development establishes Chelli’s next opponent. Likewise, the debate over Zuffa-backed boxing legislation is separate from this signed promotional contract.

Where the Sky Sports agreement fits

Sky’s own March 18 announcement provides the broadcast background to Chelli’s remarks. The broadcaster agreed a multi-year partnership covering Zuffa Boxing events in the United Kingdom and Ireland, with at least five shows per year on British soil included in the plans.

Sky described the arrangement as a way to develop fighters as well as televise established talent. Its chief officer Jonathan Licht said the broadcaster wanted to build stars while presenting boxing from Britain and overseas. Dana White, in the same release, emphasised the importance of Britain’s boxing audience and Sky’s place in the sport.

That is the existing platform Chelli is joining, not a separate broadcast deal announced specifically for him. The promotional agreement now puts him on that roster; the next concrete sporting detail will be the debut booking Zuffa says it will announce.

The agreement covers a defined television territory, rather than promising every viewer the same service worldwide. For British and Irish supporters, it provides the broadcasting context for Chelli’s stated enthusiasm about returning to Sky.