Yuta Sakai, Petch Make Weight For October 29 Tokyo Bout

Yuta Sakai and Petch Sor Chitpattana have made weight for their October 29 meeting at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall. The Japan Boxing Commission records Sakai at 53.9 kilograms and his Thai opponent at 53.7 kilograms for an eight-round boxing contest contracted at 54 kilograms. It is a non-title bout on Thursday’s Phoenix Battle 162 card.

The unbeaten Ohashi Gym prospect approaches the assignment without accepting that his opponent’s greater experience makes him the underdog. In Nikkan Sports’ original report from Wednesday’s weigh-in, Sakai described his training, preparation and weight cut as having gone exactly to plan. He intends to make youth and speed count against a veteran with considerably more professional rounds behind him.

That confidence extends beyond physical preparation. Sakai felt Petch looked down on him during their faceoff, the on-site account reports. He sees this meeting as an opportunity to open up the next stage of his career, while gym chairman Hideyuki Ohashi said the timing was right after carefully developing his fighter. No subsequent world-title agreement was announced.

A test against a two-time world-title challenger

The promoter’s current written update lists Sakai at eight wins, seven by knockout, against an opponent with 81 wins, 54 knockouts and two defeats. Petch is also known as Tasana Salapat and Petch CP Freshmart. This is a step up in opposition rather than another regional championship opportunity for the Japanese contender.

One of the veteran’s two defeats came against Junto Nakatani in October 2024. The WBC’s original account records a sixth-round knockout in that bantamweight championship fight. Petch’s other loss was a decision against Takuma Inoue in December 2018, when the two contested the interim WBC belt. Those experiences distinguish him from a prospect building an unbeaten record against developing opposition.

Sakai’s most recent completed appearance came against Froilan Saludar on June 10. The commission’s official report records a technical knockout 47 seconds into round seven of their scheduled eight-round contest. The same document lists the contractual weight for that appearance at 54 kilograms, matching the agreement for his next contest.

Sakai keeps the immediate assignment ahead of title ambitions

In a separate original written interview with Anson Wainwright for The Ring, Sakai identified Petch as his toughest opponent so far.

“It will be a good experience for me, but I also want to focus on winning”

He told Wainwright that he began boxing at six, training with his father after an anime drew him to the sport. A world youth gold medal in 2022 preceded his move into the professional ranks with Ohashi. His longer-term interest is in the champions around his division, although he noted that sharing a gym with Takuma Inoue could make that particular pairing unlikely. He regards winning a world championship as the starting point before considering unifications. Those plans remain ambitions, not announced bookings.

The commission places this contest fourth on a six-fight program. Raito Kataoka and ArAr Andales headline for the vacant OPBF light flyweight championship. The evening begins at 5:45 p.m. Japan time, with Lemino carrying the card. Sakai’s own ringwalk will depend on the progress of the earlier bouts.