Yuga Fujiki captured his first professional belt with a third-round stoppage of Ronerick Ballesteros in Tokyo on November 26. The unbeaten Japanese prospect won the vacant WBC Youth lightweight championship, finishing the scheduled eight-round contest at 2:39 of round three at EBARA WAVE Arena Ota.

The result kept the 18-year-old’s professional run perfect at three wins and three stoppages. Ballesteros entered with seven victories, six by knockout, against one defeat and one draw. He had opportunities to attack, but Fujiki’s combinations and body punching steadily took control of the contest.

Fujiki’s title opportunity was part of the Ohashi November 26 Tokyo card, which paired developing prospects with established champions. His youth championship was a separate title from the senior world belts contested later in the evening.

Yuga Fujiki vs. Ronerick Ballesteros: Round-by-round result

The Sporting News Japan’s ringside live report documented all three rounds. Its account and eFight’s fight report described an early knockdown, sustained pressure and the decisive right hand, with the finalized Japanese commission record confirming the official stoppage time.

Round 1: Fujiki scores the first knockdown

Ballesteros advanced behind a one-two, while Fujiki answered with his jab and punches downstairs. The Japanese fighter pushed him backward and mixed body shots with a heavy overhand right. A combination put Ballesteros on the canvas. He got up and made it through the round, but Fujiki had already established the more damaging offense.

Round 2: Body work and counters widen the gap

Fujiki increased the pressure as Ballesteros circled and tried to jab. A straight-right counter shook the Filipino boxer. Fujiki varied his attacks between head and body, leaving Ballesteros with fewer openings to respond. The challenger remained in the contest, but the exchanges increasingly favored Fujiki.

Lemino released first-half highlights from the bout. The official clip below covers only part of the action, rather than the complete three-round fight.

Round 3: A right hand ends the fight

Ballesteros attempted to fight forward with hooks and combinations. Fujiki stayed composed, using his jab and body attack to interrupt those advances. After avoiding a right hook, he fired his own right hand. Ballesteros buckled, and the referee stepped in to stop the contest. The official result was a Fujiki TKO at 2:39.

Boxing Beat also reported Fujiki’s title-winning result from the arena.

Fujiki adds a youth belt to his unbeaten start

Ohashi Boxing Gym’s published results list a second-round TKO over Weera Mikam in Fujiki’s June 10 debut and a fifth-round TKO over Jufel Salina in his next appearance. This time, Fujiki secured the stoppage before the halfway point of an eight-round title fight. The first-round knockdown did not immediately end the bout, but he maintained his advantage through the next two rounds rather than allowing Ballesteros to turn it into a sustained exchange on equal terms.

The victory followed an amateur career that produced 49 wins without a loss and nine titles, including a world youth championship. Winning a professional youth belt is another step in that development, not a senior lightweight world championship.

Elsewhere on the same show, Takeshi Ishii defended his WBA minimumweight title against Zyvyr John Medecilo. The main event saw Masamichi Yabuki retain his IBF flyweight championship against Miel Fajardo. Fujiki’s finish gave the undercard its own title-winning moment before those longer championship contests.