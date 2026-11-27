Yoshiki Takei put Kenshin Oshima on the canvas in the seventh round, but he had to go the distance to secure his second consecutive comeback win. The former WBO bantamweight champion earned a unanimous decision in their eight-round super bantamweight bout on November 26 at Tokyo’s EBARA WAVE Arena Ota.

The official scores were 79-72, 78-73 and 78-73. All three judges favored Takei after a contest in which Oshima kept coming forward and both men finished with bloodied noses. The knockdown did not produce a stoppage: Oshima recovered, completed the round and remained in the fight through the final bell.

Takei vs. Oshima: Round-by-round results

Round 1: Oshima pressed forward. Southpaw Takei answered with hooks and a straight left; Oshima landed a right late.

Round 2: Oshima attacked with hooks and a compact right. Takei countered after the attacks and stayed composed at the ropes.

Round 3: Takei caught the end of Oshima’s hook with a left hook and increasingly controlled their distance.

Round 4: Both connected. Takei’s repeated straight lefts pushed the bleeding Oshima toward the ropes before a late combination.

Round 5: Takei stepped through Oshima’s jab to attack the body and followed with hook-led combinations.

Round 6: Oshima landed jabs and willingly exchanged as Takei tried to put combinations together.

Round 7: Oshima varied his timing and landed a one-two. Takei’s counter right hook dropped him; Oshima survived with clinches.

Round 8: Oshima advanced again. Takei countered a wide right with an uppercut and answered in combinations. Both punched through the bell.

Lemino’s official highlights below cover the first half of the bout, not the seventh-round knockdown or the entire eight-round contest.

Both fighters acknowledge a hard night’s work

In an English translation of his written Japanese post, Takei acknowledged getting through on points, thanked Oshima for facing him and expressed gratitude to supporters watching on Lemino and attending the arena. His update celebrated the win without claiming that he had stopped his opponent.

An English translation of Oshima’s written response confirmed his decision defeat and described his disappointment. He thanked Takei, Ohashi Gym, his KOD team and the people whose support helped him reach this contest. The beaten fighter’s message did not announce another opponent or a retirement.

Takei came into the match rebuilding after Christian Medina ended his WBO bantamweight title reign in September 2025 with a fourth-round stoppage. His official website records a majority-decision win over Wang Dekang at Tokyo Dome in May, making Oshima his second successive victory since losing the belt.

Ohashi Gym’s updated roster lists Takei at 13-1 with nine knockouts. The Tokyo-born left-hander, who turned 30 in July, made his professional boxing debut in March 2021 after competing in K-1. Thursday’s assignment was at super bantamweight, rather than a defense of his former bantamweight championship.

The bout was part of the Ohashi double-world-title card announced for November 26. Elsewhere on that bill, Takeshi Ishii retained his WBA minimumweight championship against Zyvyr John Medecilo, while Masamichi Yabuki kept his IBF flyweight title against Miel Fajardo. Takei’s own return to winning form continued, but Oshima made him earn it across all eight rounds.