Yamato Hata Stops Ryo Sagawa To Retain OPBF Title (Highlights)

Yamato Hata kept the OPBF super featherweight championship by forcing Ryo Sagawa’s corner to end their challenge in Tokyo. The southpaw champion won by TKO at 0:20 of Round 9 at Korakuen Hall on November 7, completing his fifth successful defense.

The boxing main event of DYNAMIC GLOVE on U-NEXT Vol.49 paired Hata’s close-range power with the timing of a former Japanese featherweight champion. Sagawa’s right-hand counters remained a threat, but he could not consistently keep the champion outside punching range.

Teiken confirmed that Hata improved to 20-2-1 with 18 knockouts. Sagawa fell to 14-6 with nine stoppage wins. Both weighed 58.8 kilograms for the scheduled 10-round title fight, with Sagawa entering as the OPBF’s seventh-ranked challenger.

There was a specific technical problem behind this matchup. In the complete Japanese written post-fight account, Hata described struggling to land on Sagawa when they sparred four or five years earlier. Closing the distance therefore mattered as much as carrying power: he had to accept the risk of a counter to create opportunities of his own. Saturday’s performance showed that approach working against the same opponent.

Hata breaks through Sagawa’s counters

Round 1: Hata rushed forward at the opening bell before taking a more measured look at the distance. Sagawa edged ahead from an orthodox stance, only for Hata to step into midrange and put combinations together.

Round 2: The challenger had to give ground when Hata launched his left. The champion also caught him after his own punches, making it difficult for Sagawa to finish an exchange without taking something back.

Round 3: Sagawa used movement to search for openings, but his jab was not keeping Hata away. Hata’s jab-to-left-straight work stood out. The commission’s official report also records a cut above Sagawa’s right eye during this round.

Round 4: Hata continued stepping in, working combinations and a right uppercut at close quarters. Near the end of the round, he answered Sagawa’s attack with a short left counter that dropped the challenger. Sagawa rose and made it to the bell.

Round 5: Hata followed his opponent and closed the space again. Sagawa avoided the decisive follow-up despite the champion landing hard punches. The announced scores after five rounds were 50-44 on all three cards: five rounds to Hata with the extra point from the knockdown.

Sagawa fights back before the ninth-round intervention

Round 6: Sagawa connected with a sharp right as Hata pressed. The champion answered with his own counters and kept driving the action. The challenger was still producing clean moments, but not a sustained reversal of the pressure.

Round 7: Sagawa committed to fighting at close range rather than simply retreating. Hata put punches together and landed cleanly, while Sagawa continued returning a sharp counter right. The exchanges became a test of the challenger’s resistance.

Round 8: Hata repeatedly found the target with his left hand. Sagawa kept trying to answer, but his movement slowed as the accumulated punishment became increasingly apparent. The champion did not ease off to protect his advantage.

Round 9: Hata attacked immediately and pushed Sagawa toward the ropes with another burst of punches. The challenger’s corner intervened, bringing the contest to a halt just 20 seconds into the round. The official outcome is a technical knockout, not a completed scorecard decision.

This was Hata’s fifth defense of the championship he won by stopping Kosuke Saka in the third round in June 2024. His previous defense came against Japanese champion Tsubasa Narai in July, when Hata won a majority decision. The official record also lists an August 2025 draw with Shigetoshi Kotari between Hata’s first and third defenses, a reminder that retaining a championship does not always require an outright win.

Hata entered this defense ranked fifth by the WBC, 12th by the WBA and 15th by the IBF, according to Teiken’s current rankings update. Hata wants a world-title opportunity, but none was announced.