World Boxing’s member federations have rejected a proposal to bring headguards back for elite male boxers. The motion fell short of the required two-thirds majority at the federation’s November 20 Congress in Panama City, according to its official meeting report.

The decision stops a proposed January 1, 2027 equipment change ahead of the Los Angeles Olympic qualification cycle. It follows the headguard vote placed on the Congress agenda, rather than a new restriction on professional boxing.

The proposal focused on cuts and tournament withdrawals

The original motion sought to remove the rule prohibiting headguards in elite men’s competition and require red or blue protection matching each boxer’s corner. Its account of the existing regulations distinguishes that category from under-17, under-19 and elite women’s boxing, where headguards are already required.

Supporters pointed to injury records from six events in the Paris Olympic qualification series. Their concern extended beyond the bout in which a cut occurred: a wound could reopen later in a tournament, interrupt a boxer’s progress or prevent someone who had advanced from competing again.

The analysis counted 1,715 competition entries, not 1,715 different boxers. Repeat appearances are another reason its injury-report rates cannot be treated as unique-athlete injury incidence.

The document also set an explicit limit on the safety argument:

Headguards should not be represented as eliminating concussion or knockout risk.

Its comparison involved men competing without headguards and women competing with them. The authors cautioned that the figures were descriptive, not evidence from a randomized trial establishing a headguard-specific causal effect. Their recommendation retained concussion management, ringside medical authority and post-bout protocols rather than treating equipment as a replacement for those safeguards.

Before Congress, World Boxing said its Executive Board had supported putting the change forward following injury analysis and athlete and coach feedback. That endorsement still required member approval. The November 21 outcome report does not provide the exact number of votes for or against the motion.

Seven officials have been elected to positions on the World Boxing Executive Board following elections held today at the World Boxing Congress 2026 in Panama City.https://t.co/vrUOMaFN4s#TimeForWorldBoxing #Boxing — World Boxing (@RealWorldBoxing) November 21, 2026

Other competition changes passed as Olympic qualifying approaches

Delegates separately approved 53 competition-rule amendments covering matters including entries, draws, weigh-ins, coaching conduct, judging and equipment. The changes also address procedures involving injuries, fouls and scoring-system failures. Another 47 federations received full membership, bringing that total to 170, alongside one associate member. This followed the federation’s pre-Congress membership review before applications came to the delegates for approval.

Seven elected positions were filled at the same meeting. Mariami Dundua of Georgia and Shohid Tillaboev of Uzbekistan won vice-presidential roles. Brazil’s Marcos Brito and China’s Han Bo joined the Executive Board, while Rauan Igenev, Richard Brooke and Dr. Ingrid Carter were elected to lead the competition, finance and medical committees respectively.

The separate election announcement identifies Carter as a USA Boxing Medical Committee member and Igenev as executive director of Kazakhstan’s federation. The board now includes five women. President Gennadiy Golovkin welcomed the incoming officials and acknowledged the contributions of members whose terms had ended.

The qualification system gives the policy discussion a specific competitive timetable. Boxing’s Olympic qualifying period runs from April 1, 2027 through May 31, 2028. The 2027 World Championships in Astana are the first opportunity, with 22 places available for women and 22 for men. Further routes include continental qualifiers and two world qualification tournaments; Olympic places are allocated to athletes by name.