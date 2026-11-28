World Boxing will test glove-mounted sensors during the World Boxing Cup Finals in Tashkent as part of its work on technology-assisted officiating. The federation says human judgement remains central to the process, rather than announcing that machines will decide the tournament’s results.

Its November 27 technical-meeting report identifies Xempower as the technology partner. Sensors at the wrist of competition gloves will gather performance information during live bouts, continuing an existing testing programme.

Glove data will support an ongoing officiating trial

The stated aim is to examine whether additional information can give officials more objective reference points and improve consistency. The announcement does not report completed trial results or establish that the equipment has already made judging more accurate.

Delegations were also briefed on how officials are assessed through independent evaluation, performance thresholds, committee supervision and feedback. Appointments during the competition depend on those assessments, with the strongest-performing officials selected for the finals.

Events director Paulo Ferreira led the meeting. Technical delegate Angel Villarreal and senior sports manager Afsheen Panjalizadeh outlined operational requirements, including medical and anti-doping procedures, equipment and athlete welfare.

How the federation evaluates referees and judges

A separate November 25 explanation by Lee Murgatroyd for World Boxing describes the existing safeguards behind that work. Officials are assigned through electronic draws with filters intended to prevent conflicts, including nationality, residence and business connections.

Three evaluators monitor each ring: one assesses the referee and two assess judges. Of the latter pair, one watches from the competition floor while the other follows the broadcast privately. They score rounds and distinguish close rounds from those with a clear winner.

Daily assessments can lead to sanctions or removal from later sessions. Refereeing reviews consider matters such as delayed standing counts and allowing excessive punishment, with an oversight committee reviewing cases when required. The federation presents feedback and education as part of the system, not simply punishment.

The five ringside scores and two evaluators’ assessments feed into a round benchmark. In the final stages, overall performance is reviewed and the lowest-scoring fifth of officials is removed.

That earlier account describes artificial-intelligence analysis as supplementary to evaluators’ work. A possible future review mechanism depends on a successful pilot; it is not an announced automatic overturning procedure for Tashkent bouts.

This trial is distinct from a settled equipment-rule change. World Boxing’s members recently rejected the proposed return of elite men’s headguards at their Panama Congress.

Tashkent precedes the first Olympic qualifier

The finals opened November 27 at the Martial Arts Arena in Tashkent’s Olympic City. The federation lists 132 boxers from 30 national federations, with 68 men and 64 women competing across 20 divisions. Its programme contains 112 bouts over five competition days.

The official opening of the World Boxing Cup Finals here in Tashkent 🥊👏#TimeForWorldBoxing #Boxing #WBCF2026 pic.twitter.com/JZEcCyJ3ti — World Boxing (@RealWorldBoxing) November 27, 2026

Saturday’s opening boxing sessions have 23 quarterfinals, starting at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. local time, or 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. UTC. All 20 gold-medal bouts are scheduled for December 3. These are tournament arrangements, not completed results.

Are you ready for the World Boxing Cup Finals!? 🥊🇺🇿 Five days of elite boxing action in Tashkent 🙏 Watch all the action live on https://t.co/lb7oSCmW9s 📺 Follow the results via https://t.co/ULmAlscRME 📱#TimeForWorldBoxing #Boxing #WBCF2026 pic.twitter.com/bdpfzoqD98 — World Boxing (@RealWorldBoxing) November 27, 2026

Ranking points earned here will contribute to athletes’ positions ahead of Astana’s 2027 World Championships, the first LA28 qualifier. That event will offer 44 Olympic places. Tashkent closes the current Cup season, while the federation’s Olympic-cycle calendar sets out the next stage.