World Boxing has opened registration for the 2027 World Championships in Astana, the first tournament on its qualification route to the Los Angeles Olympics. The November 20 announcement invites member federations to begin entering their teams for the Kazakhstan event.

The championship runs April 10–26, 2027, with competition scheduled for April 12–25 after the April 11 draw. Its Olympic allocation is split equally: 22 places for women and 22 for men. Those are the first opportunities to qualify through competition, not Olympic places awarded simply for registering.

The registration notice follows World Boxing’s approval of its strategy and LA28 calendar. That earlier planning decision and today’s opening of entries are separate steps; neither identifies the athletes who will eventually represent each country in Astana. The qualification build-up also includes a separate proposal to restore elite men’s headguards, placed on the federation’s November 20 Congress agenda.

Federations face January and February entry deadlines

The event invitation sets January 29, 2027, at 17:00 CET as the preliminary-entry and 20% deposit deadline. Final entries are due February 26 at the same time. Teams must use the Xempower database; email entries are not accepted.

Affiliated national federations may register a main boxer and three reserves in each weight category before confirming their final choice. Only one boxer per federation can compete in a division. Organizers retain the option to introduce additional entry criteria if a category exceeds available capacity.

🗓️ Registration is now open for the 2027 World Boxing Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, taking place from 10–26 April 2027. The Championships will mark the beginning of World Boxing’s qualification pathway for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, with the first 44 Olympic… pic.twitter.com/gCGx9BnnA4 — World Boxing (@RealWorldBoxing) November 20, 2026

Barys Arena is listed as the competition and training venue. The invitation provides ten men’s and ten women’s championship weight categories, a broader programme than the seven divisions per gender contested at the Olympics. World championship participation and Olympic qualification therefore cannot be treated as interchangeable.

There is no championship entry fee, but delegations must pay accommodation and international-licence costs. The remaining accommodation balance is due March 5. Rooming lists are due March 12, followed by arrival and departure information on March 19. The published schedule remains subject to change, with its planned rest day to be confirmed after final entries.

How Astana’s Olympic places will be decided

The IOC’s November 6 qualification document allocates four Astana places in each of the first four Olympic weight categories for both genders, and two in each of the remaining three. That produces the stated 22 per gender. Places go to eligible athletes by name, with no more than one qualifier per national Olympic committee in each weight category. National committees have two weeks to confirm use of the places.

The Olympic field totals 248 boxers, equally divided between men and women. After Astana, the pathway includes five continental tournaments and two world qualifiers. The continental stage carries 112 places, while later opportunities remain for countries that have not qualified in a particular division.

Olympic eligibility also requires compliance with the applicable competition, anti-doping and affiliation rules. The qualification system requires participation in at least one qualifying tournament, including for host-country and universality places. Entering a team now does not bypass those conditions.

This cycle follows the IOC’s March 2025 decision to restore boxing to the LA28 programme after provisionally recognizing World Boxing. The sport had been left off the initial programme amid concerns surrounding its former governing federation. Astana now gives that restored Olympic pathway its first competitive qualification event.