World Boxing says 45 national federations have supplied the paperwork needed for potential full-membership applications at its November 20 Congress in Panama City. The November 18 update stops short of announcing their admission: outstanding Executive Board decisions and Congress approval still matter.

The organization has endorsed 61 national federations since its 2025 Congress. Its latest review, conducted ahead of the meeting chaired by president Gennadiy Golovkin, separates those endorsements from the smaller group with the required documentation. It does not identify a finalized group of 45 approved members.

The Published List Is Not An Admission Result

That distinction also appears in the original membership paper prepared for Congress. The document describes its country-and-territory table as a pool of potential new Full Members, with the board to decide which applications to recommend after a November 18 governance and legal report.

The earlier paper lists applications from across several continents, including Armenia, Morocco, Puerto Rico and Vietnam. Those examples describe the published candidate pool, not confirmation that those federations are among the 45 completed files or that any application has passed Friday’s vote.

The older paper separately puts Ethiopia, Congo DPR and South Sudan on hold and schedules Gabon and Burkina Faso’s full-membership confirmation for the 2027 Congress. Its table therefore cannot be read as a final list for Friday.

The membership paper sets out a staged application process. Supporting material goes to the secretary general, the board assesses whether the criteria are met, and a recommended application can go before Congress. Applications filed fewer than 90 days before Congress are not acted upon until after that gathering. The document also reserves discretion over admitting or rejecting an application to the board.

Friday’s published agenda puts the proposed new memberships under item 20, with a proposed December 1, 2026 start date. That is the date attached to the proposal, not an announcement that membership has already taken effect. The agenda places the item after the Executive Board elections.

Endorsement Does Not Carry A Congress Vote

World Boxing’s practical election guide explains why the categories are consequential. Endorsed federations may attend Congress as invited guests, but they have neither delegate status nor speaking or voting rights. Associate Members in good standing may send delegates, but they also cannot vote.

Only Full Members in good standing vote, through a designated Voting Delegate. Each federation has one vote regardless of how many delegates it sends. The guide defines good standing for this Congress by payment of membership fees and other amounts due by October 21.

The same guide requires a special majority of at least two-thirds for membership applications. Ordinary Congress quorum requires representation of more than half the eligible Full Members and more than half the board; a member’s delegate may participate in person or online. The November 18 board review considered other federations’ quorum models but decided not to put a change before Congress at this stage.

The board also reviewed continental-association proposals and bids for 2027 and 2028 events, without announcing hosting awards in this update. Friday’s wider business includes financial reports, a provisional 2027 budget and competition-rule proposals. MiddleEasy’s separate headguard report covers the equipment motion; its strategy and calendar coverage concerns earlier planning decisions. Neither is an outcome of the pending membership vote.