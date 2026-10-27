World Boxing Approves 2026–2029 Strategy, Sets LA28 Competition Calendar

World Boxing approved its 2026–2029 strategy and next competition calendar at an October 26 board meeting chaired by Gennadiy Golovkin in Budva, Montenegro.

Priorities include an elected athletes’ council, safeguarding, education, technology and diversified revenue. Golovkin stressed implementation in the federation’s written announcement:

But a strategy only matters if we deliver it.

The proposed 2027 budget goes to Congress in Panama on November 20. An independent examination found World Boxing no longer over-indebted at June 30, an interim finding rather than a current profit assessment; secretary general Tom Dielen emphasized delivery capacity.

Angola and Burkina Faso’s 2027 membership endorsements need Congress approval; Burkina Faso also needs independent dispute resolution. The calendar names continental qualifiers in Guiyang, Istanbul, Accra, Apia and Ontario, California, then world qualifiers in Rome and Budapest.

The World Boxing Executive Board has approved a Strategic Plan for 2026–2029 and a series of key measures covering finance, events calendar, membership, preparations for Congress, moving to the next phase of its development.https://t.co/WTHx2FkH3P#TimeForWorldBoxing #Boxing — World Boxing (@RealWorldBoxing) October 26, 2026

The Olympic pathway is already established

The qualification system available from the IOC, dated August 5, sets the qualification window at April 1, 2027 through May 31, 2028. Astana’s 2027 world championships allocate 44 places, followed by 112 across five continental tournaments. Those figures describe the existing pathway, not a new set of rules adopted at Monday’s meeting.

Its tables assign 46 places to the first world qualifier. The second offers 30–38, depending on host-country allocations. Each country can qualify one athlete per weight class; places belong to named boxers. Continental events need at least four entrants in a weight category and a qualifying winner with at least one valid victory.

Eligibility includes birth dates from January 1, 1988 through December 31, 2009, good standing with World Boxing and compliance with applicable Olympic and anti-doping rules. Even host-country and universality entrants must participate in a qualifying tournament. The United States’ guarantee is up to three women and three men, reduced by places already earned through the specified qualifying routes. Eight universality places are available, four per sex. These are conditional allocations, not additional unrestricted tournament entries. National committees have two weeks to confirm places. The deadline for sport entries is June 26, 2028.

What the IOC approved, and where boxing will happen

The IOC’s original approval letter, dated May 6, was addressed to Golovkin and Dielen. Sports director Pierre Ducrey confirmed the qualification system’s approval and asked World Boxing to wait for its official Olympics.com publication before circulating it to national federations. The letter also requested notification when event dates and locations were confirmed, or significant changes became necessary, so the approved document could be updated. The new calendar therefore follows an earlier approval process rather than establishing Olympic inclusion afresh.

LA28’s own boxing page lists seven divisions for each sex. Men will compete at 55kg, 60kg, 65kg, 70kg, 80kg, 90kg and over 90kg; the women’s classes are 51kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 65kg, 70kg and 75kg. The organizers identify this equal number of divisions as a first for Olympic boxing.

The same official event page places preliminary competition at Peacock Theater and the final stages at DTLA Arena. It describes bouts as three three-minute rounds using the 10-point must system, with scoring based on scoring blows and technical and tactical superiority. Those Games arrangements are distinct from the international tournaments where athletes must first secure their places.

MiddleEasy has also covered USA Boxing’s professional selection pathway and Nabil Anane’s Thailand boxing bid, separate national-team developments on the route to Los Angeles.