Willy Hutchinson Has Two Mandatory Defenses, WBC Considers Tournament

Willy Hutchinson has two mandatory defenses to fulfill, the WBC says in its November 11 report from Acapulco. How the light heavyweight challengers will be selected remains under discussion: a four-man tournament was proposed at the organization’s annual convention. President Mauricio Sulaimán and the Board of Governors heard petitions from boxers, promoters and representatives during the session.

The suggested field comprises Artur Beterbiev, Imam Khataev, Ben Whittaker and Radivoje Kalajdzic. Whittaker is identified as the WBC Silver champion. The council expects further discussions before the convention concludes; it has not announced an approved bracket, semifinal pairings, dates or venues in this report.

That distinction matters for Hutchinson’s next assignment. The obligations are stated, but the tournament is a proposal rather than four signed fight contracts. The account does not name his first mandatory opponent or say that all four contenders have accepted its terms. The Acapulco gathering runs through November 13.

The proposed field matches the top four

The WBC’s light heavyweight rankings, updated November 11, put Beterbiev first, Whittaker second, Khataev third and Kalajdzic fourth. The proposal therefore draws from the four highest-rated contenders, rather than introducing an unranked entrant into the immediate championship discussion. Khataev also holds the NABF designation on that list. All top-15 contenders must register with the WBC Clean Boxing Program, according to the same rankings page. The list specifies a 175-pound divisional limit.

Joshua Buatsi appears seventh, behind Najee Lopez and Umar Dzambekov. He is not included in the proposed tournament field. Those positions describe the current rankings; they do not establish a replacement entrant, a reserve fighter or an automatic rematch for the man Hutchinson has just beaten. No withdrawal is announced in the convention account.

There is another piece of the division’s championship framework. In its October status statement, the WBC said David Benavidez would continue at cruiserweight while reserving the right to challenge for its light heavyweight title. That earlier statement also sanctioned Buatsi–Hutchinson for the vacant championship. It did not specify how a future Benavidez challenge would be placed relative to the two mandatory obligations now listed.

The newer records clarify Hutchinson’s designation

Hutchinson’s Manchester victory came on November 7 at the AO Arena. The WBC’s result report records a unanimous decision, with scores of 117-112, 115-113 and 115-113, reversing his defeat to Buatsi in September 2024. That report described the championship as interim, creating a discrepancy with the council’s earlier vacant-world-title announcement.

The newer November 11 convention report calls Hutchinson the newly crowned WBC champion, and the current divisional page identifies him as world champion, with his reign starting November 7. Its record is 21 wins, two defeats and 14 knockouts. Those later official listings provide the basis for his designation here, rather than silently treating the earlier conflicting label as though it never appeared.

The October statement said the convention would review eliminators, final eliminators and mandatory challenges across the weight categories. Its new light heavyweight proposal is part of that process, not evidence that the cruiserweight plan has been abandoned or that an additional Hutchinson bout has already been agreed.