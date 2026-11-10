Willy Hutchinson Outpoints Joshua Buatsi In Manchester Rematch (Highlights)

Willy Hutchinson defeated Joshua Buatsi by unanimous decision at Manchester’s AO Arena on November 7. The WBC’s November 8 result report confirms all three scores: 117-112, 115-113 and 115-113. The Scottish light heavyweight reversed the outcome of their first meeting after twelve rounds.

There is a championship-label discrepancy. The sanctioning body’s final report calls this the interim light heavyweight championship, whereas its earlier preview and DAZN’s winner announcement described a full world title. This account follows the WBC’s final designation rather than treating earlier promotional wording as a ruling.

Their September 2024 contest at Wembley ended in a split decision for Buatsi, who scored knockdowns in the sixth and ninth rounds. Those knockdowns belong to the first fight, not this rematch. The first-fight cards were 117-108 and 115-110 for Buatsi, with the third judge favoring Hutchinson 113-112. His return opportunity came after a defeat in which two judges had preferred Buatsi by substantial margins.

The opponents also arrived on different recent paths. Boxing News recorded Hutchinson’s stoppage of Mark Jeffers and subsequent points win over Ezra Taylor, while Buatsi had lost to Callum Smith before beating Zach Parker by majority decision. That sequence made the rematch a test of whether Buatsi could impose himself again against an opponent coming off two consecutive victories.

CompuBox’s report provides a different lens from the judges’ verdict: Buatsi landed 164 of 714 punches, compared with Hutchinson’s 162 of 544. The busier fighter therefore finished narrowly ahead in landed volume, but behind in accuracy, 23 percent to 29.8 percent. Punch counts are not official round scores.

HUTCHINSON EVENS THE SCORE 💥 Willy Hutchinson defeats Joshua Buatsi in their rematch to claim the WBC Interim Light Heavyweight title.#BuatsiHutchinson pic.twitter.com/ifhxKxr8TG — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) November 7, 2026

Twelve rounds: distance early, pressure late

Round action: Alan Dawson, Uncrowned. Punch counts: CompuBox.

Willy Hutchinson turning up the TEMPO! 👏#BuatsiHutchinson2 | LIVE NOW on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/3FLJvlIOnR — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 7, 2026

Round 1

Buatsi established his jab and connected with compact punches in the opening exchanges. CompuBox: 19 landed for Buatsi, 17 for Hutchinson.

Round 2

Hutchinson selected his shots from outside, leaving Buatsi off balance and struggling for rhythm. CompuBox: 11 landed for Buatsi, 11 for Hutchinson.

Round 3

Range became decisive: Hutchinson landed while moving beyond the return, keeping Buatsi from closing effectively. CompuBox: 7 landed for Buatsi, 18 for Hutchinson.

Round 4

The Scot combined evasive defense with accurate counters, frustrating his opponent’s attempts to find an opening. CompuBox: 11 landed for Buatsi, 16 for Hutchinson.

Round 5

Hutchinson remained awkward to hit at distance, with movement preventing Buatsi from consistently setting his feet. CompuBox: 16 landed for Buatsi, 12 for Hutchinson.

Round 6

Buatsi found room for inside work and body punches, although Dawson still preferred Hutchinson’s overall boxing. CompuBox: 13 landed for Buatsi, 9 for Hutchinson.

Joshua Buatsi is LETTING HIS HANDS GO! 👊#BuatsiHutchinson2 | Live NOW on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/yHmrbrn3Ze — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 7, 2026

Round 7

Hutchinson’s footwork drew misses as Buatsi tried to bring heavier punches into the exchanges. CompuBox: 6 landed for Buatsi, 18 for Hutchinson.

Round 8

Buatsi occupied center ring; Hutchinson turned him and jabbed downstairs rather than conceding a stationary target. CompuBox: 14 landed for Buatsi, 10 for Hutchinson.

Round 9

Hutchinson mixed jabs with body shots while Buatsi attempted to contain him near the blue corner. CompuBox: 13 landed for Buatsi, 8 for Hutchinson.

Round 10

Buatsi forced the action into a corner and sustained hooks to either side of Hutchinson’s body. CompuBox: 15 landed for Buatsi, 15 for Hutchinson.

Round 11

Pressure produced Buatsi’s strongest late surge, including a clean jaw shot; Hutchinson answered with lighter punches. CompuBox: 27 landed for Buatsi, 14 for Hutchinson.

Round 12

Buatsi pursued a decisive exchange, but Hutchinson moved away and denied him the prolonged corner exchanges he wanted. CompuBox: 12 landed for Buatsi, 14 for Hutchinson.

AND THE NEW! 🏆 Willy Hutchinson is the NEW WBC Light Heavyweight World Champion! #BuatsiHutchinson2 🔊 pic.twitter.com/EbGzr0rvFB — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 7, 2026

What the punch counts show

Buatsi also led power connects, 114 to 96. The body-punch split helps explain Buatsi’s approach: CompuBox credited him with 80 body connects to Hutchinson’s 26. Hutchinson instead led in landed jabs, 66 to 50. Buatsi’s eleventh-round 27 connects were his highest total in any round; the late increase did not overturn the judges’ decision.