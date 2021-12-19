NBA Star Deron Williams Decisions NFL’s Frank Gore (Highlights)

A new spectacle enters the boxing ring.

NBA meets NFL in a boxing match. Basketball star Deron Williams and football star Frank Gore will fight each other on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley. The match was originally set as a pro bout, but is now an exhibition, for four rounds.

Round 1:

Williams establishes the jab early on, being the aggressor. Gore closes the distance, entering the clinch with Williams. Williams throws more jabs from a distance and Gore continues to push his opponent like the 49ers fullback he once was. He did this twice before Williams retaliated with a brilliant combo. Williams gets the better of Gore, popping him with punches to end the round.

Round 2:

The two stars slug it out to start the round. They exchange, both landing ballistic blows in the pocket. Gore clinches. Gore sets up a combo, clipping the NBA star with a right hand. Gore traps him with a clinch in the corner. The two separate, Gore stuns Williams with a stunning right hand! Williams recovers quickly and returns fire. Williams lands some combos on Gore and pushes him down to the canvas. Gore is thrown into the ropes, in what was not ruled a knockdown.

Gore takes some time to regain himself and when he does, he pushes Williams down to the ropes. The two are heated at each other and they trade with each other. Williams trips up Gore with a push and they continue to strike to the bell.

Round 3:

Gore begins the round by clinching Williams. Williams gets out of it and pours it on Gore. Williams crushes Gore into the corner, unloading a vicious series of punches. Not defending himself properly, the referee steps in, declaring it a knockdown for Williams. Gore takes the count and re-enters the fight. Williams edges Gore in the boxing department for the rest of the round, but the two didn’t land much after the knockdown.

Round 4:

NBA and NFL clinch at the first bell. The two stars stay at a standstill, not throwing much punches. They maintain a safe distance, eyeing each other. Gore lands a great right hand. Gore wrestles in the clinch with Williams keeping him at bay. Fight ends.

Official result: Deron Williams defeats Frank Gore via split decision (38-37, 37-38, 40-35)

