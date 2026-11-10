William Zepeda Welcomes Herrera Fight, Seeks Stevenson Rematch

William Zepeda is interested in facing Jadier Herrera before pursuing another fight with Shakur Stevenson. In a November 9 written WBC account from its Acapulco convention, he welcomed Herrera’s attacking approach and praised the Cuban’s nickname.

On a Stevenson rematch, he told the WBC:

“It’s a chip on my shoulder, but first things first. The title defense and then that.”

Zepeda believes he hurt Stevenson in their first meeting. For a rematch, he wants more pressure against the ropes, tempered by patience and craft. He also explained that his southpaw stance developed naturally from leading with his right hand as a youngster, although he signs autographs right-handed.

The account mentions March 29 without specifying a year. It describes rejected Mexican venue options and Zepeda’s willingness to fight in New York or Las Vegas; this is not confirmation of a finalized date or location.

The WBC Lists Zepeda As Champion, Herrera As Interim Champion

The WBC’s current lightweight listing identifies Zepeda as its world champion and Herrera as its interim champion. That distinction resolves an inconsistency in the convention account, which calls Zepeda the full champion in its opening but later describes him as interim. The division’s official listing has Herrera unbeaten at 18-0 with 16 knockouts.

Zepeda’s full championship came against Lamont Roach Jr. on August 1 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The WBC’s September boxer-of-the-month announcement records a unanimous-decision victory, with scores of 118-110 and 117-111 twice. The win brought his record to 34-1 with 27 knockouts.

The organization described a sustained pressure attack across twelve rounds. That performance earned Zepeda its monthly recognition and completed his transition from interim titleholder to full champion. MiddleEasy’s Roach–Zepeda results coverage records that earlier championship event, rather than a newly announced Herrera contest.

Stevenson Remains The Defeat He Wants To Revisit

Stevenson beat Zepeda by unanimous decision at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens on July 12, 2025. The WBC’s original account gives the scores as 118-110 twice and 119-109 after twelve rounds. Zepeda entered that meeting as interim champion; Stevenson held the full belt at the time.

Golden Boy’s official Zepeda profile places that unsuccessful first world-title attempt before his second opportunity against Roach for the vacant lightweight championship. It also records his earlier interim-title rivalry with Tevin Farmer: a split-decision win in Riyadh in November 2024 followed by a majority-decision victory in Cancún on March 29, 2025.

The first Farmer fight required Zepeda to recover from the first knockdown of his professional career. Their return meeting went the full twelve rounds, giving him consecutive championship-distance contests before the Stevenson challenge.