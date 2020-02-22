‘Wilder vs. Fury 2’ Fight Purses: Wilder And Fury Nabs $25 Million Guaranteed

Wilder And Fury Takes Home Big Money

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury’s highly anticipated rematch will take place tomorrow night (Sat., Feb. 22, 2020) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s appropriate to say that this is the biggest heavyweight fight of 2020 after their controversial drawback in December 2018.

According to the Nevada State Athletic Commission, both Fury and Wilder will back 5 million for their efforts, but according to ESPN’s Dan Rafael, both boxers are guaranteed more than 25 million as well percentage of PPV profits.

Per the Nevada State Athletic Commission, official contract purses for Saturday night's Top Rank/Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view card at the MGM Grand Garden Arena: Deontay Wilder $5M and Tyson Fury $5M, but both are guaranteed more than $25M… https://t.co/Al7P0TstGF — Dan Rafael (@danrafaelespn) February 21, 2020

This fight purse is more than their first match, where Wilder contract guarantees were $4 million and Fury $3 million.

Besides the main headliner lucrative salaries, three of the other six fighters making from $250k to $300k.

Moreover, fighters in the prelim portion usually make very low amount of money.

Check out all the salaried as below:

Main Card PPV:

Deontay Wilder $5M (Guaranteed $25M plus a percentage of PPV profits)

Tyson Fury $5M (Guaranteed $25M plus a percentage of PPV profits)

Charles Martin $250K

Gerald Washington $275K

Emanuel Navarrete $300K

Jeo Santisima $25K

Sebastian Fundora $40K

Daniel Lewis $35K

Prelims:

Subriel Matias $50K

Petros Ananyan $30K

Amir Imam $30K

Javier Molina $35K

Rolando Romero $8K

Arturs Ahmetovs $7K

Gabriel Flores Jr. $15K

Matt Conway $20K

Vito Mielnicki Jr. $4K

Corey Champion $5K

Isaac Lowe $30K

Alberto Guevara $6K