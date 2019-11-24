Deontay Wilder Wants Fury Rematch, Ruiz After for Unification Bout

Wilder Wants Fury Rematch, Then Title Unification Bout

Deontay Wilder is one of the scariest men on the planet. Although the Bronze Bomber got off to a slow start, he lived up to his nickname and impressed the bomb squad. Wilder defeated Luiz Ortiz for a second time to retain his WBC heavyweight championship. After a devastating KO win in round 7, Wilder laid out his next plans in the heavyweight division. First, he wants to have a rematch against Tyson Fury. Then, he wants to unify all of the heavyweight titles by facing Andy Ruiz Jr.

According to judges scorecards, Ortiz was ahead on points throughout the 7 round fight. In the opinion of many fans, Ortiz won each round on the scorecards. However, two minutes into the 7th round, Wilder landed a vicious right hand that sent Ortiz to the canvas.

Big left by Luis Ortiz#WilderOrtiz2 pic.twitter.com/009cgHw0ho — GIF Skull – Big Mood Io Shirai #NXTTakeOver (@GIFSkull) November 24, 2019

Wilder Plans Fury Rematch, Unification Bouts Next

After the fight was over, Wilder was asked what was next for him in the division. During the in-ring /post-fight interview, Deontay spoke with the media to reveal his next plans. Additionally, he provided details on the bout, including a date in mind if all things go as planned.

“Well, next, of course, we have Tyson Fury.. the rematch next,” said Wilder in reference to his next opponent. “The schedule is set to be done in February. So we’ll see how that goes. And, then after that, I’m looking for a unification bout. I want one champion. One face. One name,” said Deontay.

Wilder then gave the reasoning for why he wants to unify all of the heavyweight titles. Stating that the heavyweight division is small, he doesn’t see why so many belts need to linger around.

“There should just be one champion,” said Wilder. “It’s too confusing for the fans. I think I’m the perfect man for that job,” finished Wilder.

Fury and Andy Ruiz Jr’s Future Plans

Currently, Tyson Fury has been participating in other avenues besides boxing. Although Fury is keen on the rematch, he has also made several pro wrestling appearances and has stated his desire to compete in mixed martial arts. Allegedly, the contract for the bout has already been signed, so now that a date has been announced, fans will have to anticipate Fury announcing his participation in the bout.

Andy Ruiz Jr currently holds the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight championships. However, a rematch between both him and Anthony Joshua is scheduled to take place on December 7th, 2019 in Saudi Arabia. While Ruiz has stated that he wants to face Deontay in the past, he’ll have to successfully defend his titles against Joshua first.