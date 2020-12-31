Dana White: Amanda Nunes Would Put Jake Paul ‘In A Coma’

UFC president Dana White believes it’s in Jake Paul’s best interests that he doesn’t fight Amanda Nunes.

Paul has been the talk of the combat sports world following his knockout of former NBA point guard Nate Robinson last month. He has since challenged as well as fired shots at a number of MMA fighters as he looks to face them in a boxing ring.

Not to be overshadowed, Paul’s older brother Logan, meanwhile, is set to box Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match taking place February 20.

So what does White think of the Paul brothers invading the world of combat sports?

“The answer to that question is who gives a sh*t? Neither one of these guys can fight,” White said in a recent podcast when asked what he thought of the Paul brothers (via MMA Fighting). “It’s all a big gimmick. Like I said at a press conference, there’s a market for that. If people are dumb enough to spend their money watching that sh*t, I don’t know what to tell you. Good luck to them. “I could care less what that guy [says]. I get it. He’s [Jake Paul] trying to make some money and doing his thing and there’s people out there who want to spend their money on that. I’m not that guy.”

White: Nunes Will Knock Paul Out

White is naturally not a fan of Jake’s in particular, especially as the latter has chosen to target him in his social media posts.

The UFC head honcho even recently joked that he would send UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Nunes to take care of the popular YouTuber. Nunes was a fan of the idea as well.

Paul, however, didn’t seem as interested in the idea because Nunes wasn’t a big name. That’s a good thing for him as White believes bad things would have happened if Nunes did end up facing him.

“Amanda Nunes will knock that kid out,” White said. “To even think about that guy fighting, he’s like ‘I’m never going to fight a woman.’ You shouldn’t, because she’ll put you in a coma. The guy is just some kid off the street.”

White also provided a warning for the brash 23-year-old given all his recent antics.

“One of the big problems with him right now, he’s lucky there’s a pandemic,” White added. “He’s talking smack about real people. Real people that he could run into at a restaurant some night and things like that. This isn’t a real guy. This is just some kid on YouTube.”

Given what we’ve seen of Paul, however, he likely won’t care to heed White’s advice.