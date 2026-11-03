WBO Authorizes Yoenli Hernandez–Michael Zerafa Title Negotiations

Yoenli Hernandez and Michael Zerafa have authorization to negotiate for the vacant WBO middleweight championship. WBO president Gustavo Olivieri announced the committee’s decision on November 3, opening a new route to the 160-pound title following Denzel Bentley’s removal as champion.

Hernandez is the organization’s No. 1 contender and Zerafa is fourth. Olivieri explained why the two boxers between them are not being selected: second-ranked Vito Mielnicki Jr. is unavailable, while third-ranked Tim Tszyu is contractually committed to face Erislandy Lara.

The teams will have 20 days from issuance of the formal negotiation order to agree terms or face purse-bid proceedings. Olivieri said that formal notice was still forthcoming. His announcement did not set a fight date, venue or broadcaster; it is authorization to negotiate, not confirmation of a signed bout.

The Vacancy Does Not Award Hernandez The Belt

The vacancy was established in the WBO’s October 30 resolution, which withdrew Bentley’s recognition following his failure to comply with the mandatory championship process. The World Championship Committee made its recommendation on October 29, and the Executive Committee ratified it the following day. Bentley lost his championship in that decision; Zerafa’s selection is the subsequent development.

That resolution traces Hernandez’s mandatory designation to July 20 and the negotiation order for Bentley’s defense to September 2. Their proposed contest went through a $200,000 purse bid won by Warriors Boxing. The official document records an 80–20 division: $160,000 for Bentley and $40,000 for Hernandez. Those were the financial terms for that earlier mandatory contest, not announced purses for Hernandez–Zerafa.

Re: Vacant WBO Middleweight (160 lbs.) Championship Please be advised that the WBO World Championships Committee has authorized negotiations between WBO #1 World-Rated Middleweight Contender Yoenli Hernandez and WBO #4 Michael Zerafa for the vacant WBO Middleweight World… — Gustavo Olivieri, Esq. (@OlivieriLaw) November 3, 2026

Bentley’s appeal of the September order was denied on October 22. The WBO’s later ruling says Hernandez signed the required documentation, while Bentley did not meet the final implementation requirements. Crucially, the vacancy did not automatically make Hernandez world champion. Bentley retains specified appeal routes, but an appeal alone does not suspend the resolution without an official stay or other modifying ruling.

How The New Negotiation Process Works

The organization’s published vacancy procedure provides for a contest between the two highest-ranked available contenders or a four-fighter box-off, as determined by its committee. It allows a negotiation period of up to 30 days. The specific 20-day period announced for this pairing therefore fits within that framework rather than promising an immediate championship contest.

If the process reaches a purse bid, the WBO’s published rules require eligible, registered promoters to submit proposals identifying the combined purse, proposed date and potential locations. Bids may identify no more than three sites and must include a bond equal to 20 percent of the proposed purse. A successful bid determines promotional terms through that process; the new announcement does not name a winning promoter or carry over Warriors’ previous award.

For Zerafa, the opening offers another route to a middleweight world championship after his March 2024 loss to Lara. The WBA’s official bout record lists that contest as a second-round knockout defeat. It also records his January 2026 meeting with Nikita Tszyu as a no contest and an eighth-round stoppage win over Alejandro Ortiz in August. That recent sequence is distinct from Tim Tszyu’s separate assignment against Lara.