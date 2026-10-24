WBO Set To Strip Denzel Bentley After Missed Deadline, Reporter Says

Denzel Bentley is set to lose his WBO middleweight championship after his team failed to confirm that he would face mandatory challenger Yoenli Hernandez, according to a new account from reporter Darshan Desai. Desai said WBO president Gustavo Olivieri personally confirmed that no formal response arrived within the required window.

The October 24 report moves the dispute beyond the appeal decision announced two days earlier. That ruling required an answer; Desai now reports the consequence of the deadline passing without Bentley’s commitment. He wrote:

“The WBO will now strip Bentley of his middleweight championship and he will fight Shane Mosley Jr. on Nov. 7 instead.”

This is an attributed report of the organization’s intended action, rather than a newly published stripping order. The original statement does not name an approved replacement opponent for Hernandez or announce a vacant-title contest. Those outcomes should not be treated as settled simply because Bentley’s position has changed.

The deadline concerned the mandatory, not the November booking

In its October 22 public notice, the WBO said its Complaint and Grievance Committee had rejected Bentley’s appeal and upheld the requirement to defend against Hernandez next. Both sides were instructed to confirm their intention to proceed within 24 hours after service of the award. The condition was an undertaking to take the mandatory assignment, not a requirement to stage the fight within one day.

The attached notice also lifted the stay on proceedings and returned the matter to the World Championships Committee. Its service-based timetable matters: the clock was not defined simply by when the WBO posted on social media. Desai’s latest account supplies the missing response information, rather than readers having to calculate a deadline from a tweet.

The order did not permit an intervening bout before Hernandez. A request to approve a voluntary opponent was therefore different from an arrangement that already had the sanctioning body’s consent. Bentley’s announced promotional schedule could not, by itself, change that instruction.

🚨 WBO SET TO STRIP BENTLEY OF WORLD TITLE ❌ WBO President Gustavo Olivieri told me the WBO did not receive any formal communication from Team Denzel Bentley to confirm that he would be proceeding with his mandated fight against Yoenli Hernández within the 24-hour deadline.… pic.twitter.com/esemVDkZCY — EverythingBoxing | Darshan Desai (@EverythingBoxi2) October 24, 2026

Hernandez’s challenge had already reached the purse-bid stage. The official six-page minutes record Warriors Boxing as the sole bidder at $200,000, with Queensberry represented but declining to bid. The written allocation gave Bentley 80 percent and Hernandez 20 percent, or $160,000 and $40,000 respectively. The bid total was not Bentley’s individual purse.

December 5 and December 12 were listed as proposed dates, with Phoenix, Orlando and Las Vegas among the possible locations. Those were arrangements submitted for Bentley-Hernandez, not confirmed details of a different championship fight. The promotional award remained subject to the original notice and applicable WBO conditions.

Bentley’s next scheduled opponent remains Mosley

Bentley’s Zuffa Boxing agreement put him opposite Shane Mosley Jr. on November 7. The broadcaster’s announcement placed that matchup on the Chris Billam-Smith versus Cheavon Clarke card at London’s Copper Box Arena, live on Sky Sports. A promotional contract did not itself provide authorization to bypass the designated mandatory challenger.

The championship Bentley hoped to bring into that assignment followed his seventh-round stoppage of Endry Saavedra for the interim belt in April and subsequent elevation to full champion. Mosley, meanwhile, had stopped Serhii Bohachuk in six rounds. His recent victory supplied the sporting backdrop to the November matchup, but did not make him the WBO’s mandatory challenger.