WBO Rejects Denzel Bentley Appeal, Upholds Hernandez Mandatory

Denzel Bentley‘s appeal has been denied, leaving the WBO middleweight champion under an order to face mandatory challenger Yoenli Hernandez before any other opponent. The organization’s October 22 notice also lifts the stay on proceedings and sends the matter back to its World Championships Committee. The committee’s award is described as final.

That decision changes the position surrounding Bentley’s announced Zuffa Boxing move. His November 7 assignment against Shane Mosley Jr. was announced while his team was seeking approval to retain the championship. A promotional booking and permission to defend a sanctioning body’s title are separate questions.

The WBO’s public statement specifies the response it requires:

Both parties have been ordered to confirm their intention to proceed within 24 hours of service of the Award.

The starting point is service, not publication of the social post. Nor is this a deadline to stage the contest or finish negotiations. The notice does not announce that the championship has been vacated or that Bentley has already been stripped.

OFFICIAL WBO NOTICE 🥊 The WBO Complaint and Grievance Committee has DENIED Denzel Bentley’s appeal and AFFIRMED the order requiring him to defend his WBO World Middleweight Championship against Official Mandatory Challenger Yoenli Hernández NEXT. Both parties have been ordered… pic.twitter.com/eVyDsHGQzL — WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) October 22, 2026

What the purse-bid record actually says

The mandatory contest already has a financial framework. According to the WBO’s six-page official minutes, Warriors Boxing submitted the only bid, totaling $200,000. The recorded allocation is 80 percent to Bentley and 20 percent to Hernandez: $160,000 and $40,000 respectively. The headline bid is therefore not the champion’s individual purse.

Queensberry had a representative at the proceedings but elected not to submit an offer. Warriors’ representative supplied separate sealed envelopes containing administrative documentation and its financial proposal. The committee awarded Warriors the promotional rights after reviewing that submission, which met the minimum acceptable bid.

December 5 and December 12 were proposed as possible dates. Phoenix, Orlando and Las Vegas appeared as proposed locations. Those entries describe the bidder’s original arrangements; they do not establish a newly confirmed Bentley-Hernandez date or venue following the appeal decision.

The award of promotional rights remained subject to the original purse-bid notice and applicable regulations. The minutes incorporated those conditions rather than replacing them with an unrestricted agreement. They are useful background to the current dispute, not a substitute for an announcement that both fighters have agreed to proceed.

The November booking behind the dispute

The broadcast announcement placed Bentley-Mosley on the Chris Billam-Smith-Cheavon Clarke bill at London’s Copper Box Arena, with Sky Sports carrying the November 7 show. Bentley also signed a multi-fight promotional agreement. Those commercial arrangements explain why the mandatory order matters immediately rather than only at some later title defense.

Bentley’s championship status had developed in two stages: he stopped Endry Saavedra in the seventh round in April to win the interim belt, then was elevated to full champion. That distinction matters when tracing the title obligation; the November announcement did not describe a new championship victory over Mosley.

Mosley entered the proposed meeting after stopping Serhii Bohachuk in six rounds. He was a ranked contender, but not the designated mandatory challenger. Bentley’s attempt to have that opponent approved was the unresolved issue when the booking first became public, rather than confirmation that Hernandez had relinquished his place.