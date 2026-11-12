WBC Promises Zero-Tolerance Drug Policy For 2027

The World Boxing Council says it will take a tougher approach to drug use from 2027. Its November 11 convention report from Acapulco, Mexico, promised stronger penalties and a greater effort to educate fighters and the people advising them.

President Mauricio Sulaiman set out the direction in the WBC’s written account:

Starting in 2027, there will be zero tolerance and a completely different approach.

No suspension lengths, new testing schedule or implementation rulebook were specified. The promised punishments are not yet detailed.

The council highlighted the risk of athletes relying on supplement advice from relatives, coaches or friends. It also referred to three adverse cocaine findings involving kickboxers in Australia this year, without naming those athletes. No boxer was identified in that reference.

Education was central to the convention discussion: the WBC wants its stronger effort to reach coaches and managers as well as competitors. The statement acknowledged existing random checks before and after fights.

What the WBC already requires

The council’s published Clean Boxing Program guidelines provide the existing framework. They date the program’s launch to 2016 and its expansion to women’s boxing to 2019. The November announcement therefore comes a decade into that initiative, not at the start of a new testing organization.

Under the current guidelines, men entering the top 15 and women entering the top five must complete enrollment within 90 days. The paperwork includes registration, whereabouts information and a therapeutic-use-exemption form. The last of those documents addresses legitimate medical use; it is not a general permission to use prohibited substances.

The guidelines put responsibility for substances on the athlete. They also require location updates, cooperation with sample collection and compliance with WBC and Voluntary Anti-Doping Association requirements. Training teams are urged to check the prohibited list regularly. Keeping the council informed when an athlete moves is part of making surprise collection possible; enrollment is therefore more than submitting a name once and waiting for a fight-night test. Those are the council’s published obligations now; the Acapulco statement did not explain which of them would change next year.

Testing and education are separate parts of the response

VADA describes itself as an independent nonprofit working in boxing and MMA. Its own program overview says enrolled professional athletes agree to unannounced testing during the eight weeks before competition, daily whereabouts reporting and immediate disclosure of results to the governing athletic commission. That description concerns VADA’s program, not a newly announced WBC-wide eight-week restriction.

The association says samples go through internationally recognized collection agencies and laboratories approved by the World Anti-Doping Agency, with chain-of-custody procedures designed to preserve sample integrity throughout the testing process. It also offers substance-related counseling and referrals, guidance on supplements, and access to specialists in nutrition, conditioning and hydration.

That prevention work is relevant to the problem the WBC identified: testing can detect a substance, while education is intended to help athletes and their teams avoid prohibited use in the first place. VADA’s overview treats both as part of fighter safety. The promised 2027 measures still need their own published details before fighters can assess precisely how the council’s stricter approach will operate.