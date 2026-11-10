WBC University Announces New Certifications, Reviews Weight-Cutting Protocols

WBC University announced new certifications for cutmen, cornermen and ring physicians during its general and medical sessions at the World Boxing Council’s 64th convention in Acapulco. A separate program will certify people who train trainers, according to the organization’s November 9 written report.

Director Xóchitl Lagarda coordinated the sessions, with Dr. Wallace and Ricardo Monreal leading the medical panel. Delegates discussed nutrition education, hydration and weight-cutting protocols, and bringing Rocky Herron’s Champion of Change program into the health agenda.

The meetings also included a virtual discussion with representatives in Geneva about a proposed first-responder algorithm for punches and knockdowns. The report describes a proposal under discussion, not a newly implemented ringside medical rule. Updates on WBC Talks and Remote Scoring formed part of the general session.

The stated educational aim is consistent professional standards across boxing. Attendees represented countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia and Australia.

Weight loss remains under review

In a separate convention report, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman identified dehydration and the process of getting down to a division’s limit as issues receiving particular attention. He emphasized gradual, safe weight loss rather than presenting the convention as having approved a replacement weigh-in system.

Sulaiman told the WBC:

it is a problem, weight cutting, weight loss, dehydration so we are looking into it with a very large interest.

He also described the gathering at Mundo Imperial as a working review of the past year and the year ahead, with participants presenting reports. The sessions go beyond celebrating champions: the council’s leadership is using the convention to examine how the sport is administered.

Asked about confrontations at press conferences, weigh-ins and after fights, Sulaiman said responsibility lies with the relevant specialists and organizers, while the WBC continues to monitor the issue. He did not announce a new disciplinary measure in that account.

The existing checks are separate from new proposals

The council already publishes a weight-management program requiring an initial weight once a bout is confirmed, followed by checks 30, 14 and seven days before the contest. Its listed allowances above the division limit narrow from 10 percent to five percent and then three percent at those respective checkpoints.

The same program describes an arena dressing-room check intended to curb excessive rehydration. It sets a ceiling of 10 percent above the weight recorded at the official weigh-in. Those are existing published requirements, not changes announced in Acapulco. Following the opening of the convention, the new sessions concern review and education; neither convention report supplies revised numerical limits or an implementation timetable.