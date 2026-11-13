WBC Says New Undisputed Edition Is Scheduled For 2027

The World Boxing Council says a new edition of Undisputed is scheduled for 2027, with plans to bring its boxing news and activities into the game. The announcement came during the closing session of the organization’s 64th annual convention in Acapulco, according to a written report published November 12.

The proposed additions include dedicated WBC News and WBC Activity sections carrying council updates, events and developments from professional boxing. The report also promises gameplay improvements and a larger institutional role for the sanctioning body, but does not provide a release day, platform list, price or detailed breakdown of the changes.

For now, that release window is the WBC’s announcement. Its report does not establish that an existing copy of the game will receive those features through a free update, nor does it identify a purchase or upgrade arrangement.

The developer had already committed to a rebuild

Steel City Interactive founder Ash Habib outlined the studio’s direction in an April 29 written statement. He said development resources were moving to a sequel built in Unreal Engine, with a different technical architecture, after the team concluded it could not achieve its ambitions sustainably by continuing to revise the original.

Habib acknowledged that parts of the first game had fallen short of the company’s own quality standard despite extensive work on improvements. He announced an end to further updates and content releases for that title, while saying its offline and online modes would remain playable. That distinction separates the studio’s previously stated development plan from the council’s newly reported timetable.

The statement traced the project from a prototype made by Habib and his two brothers to a studio approaching 100 employees, with three offices including one in Las Vegas. It also described the evolution from the earlier Esports Boxing Club concept, which initially lacked real professional fighters, into a licensed boxing game. Those details explain the scale of the development operation behind the next installment, rather than guaranteeing any particular feature will carry over.

What the existing game offers

The current game’s official Steam listing describes a career mode progressing from amateur tournaments toward championships, alongside a character creator covering a boxer’s build, tattoos and equipment. Its boxing systems include movement options, attacks from different angles, defensive actions and stamina management. These are features of the released game, not a confirmed specification sheet for the 2027 edition.

The licensed roster includes Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, as well as historic fighters and a women’s division. The store page identifies real-world organizations, equipment brands, CompuBox presentation, ring announcer Jimmy Lennon Jr. and referee Kenny Bayless among the original game’s boxing connections.

The developer’s website currently lists the released Undisputed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam on PC. It also advertises more than 100 playable licensed boxers.