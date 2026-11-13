WBC Retains Russia, Belarus Restrictions Alongside Eurasia Outreach

The WBC is maintaining its rankings and championship restrictions on boxers representing Russia and Belarus, despite an appeal for greater inclusion at its Acapulco convention. Its November 12 report separately outlines a Eurasia initiative focused on amateur boxing, education and humanitarian work.

Pat Fiacco presented the regional strategy on behalf of Uzbekistan’s Gafur Rakhimov. It encompasses WBC Amateur, WBC Cares and antibullying programs. The council describes support for young athletes and vulnerable communities, not restored eligibility for its professional championships.

RCC Boxing Promotions representative German Titov asked the organization to remain open to all and keep boxing free of political divisions. He attended with manager David Gazarian. Mauricio Sulaiman thanked him, without announcing a reversal of the restrictions.

Sulaiman urged peace and framed boxing as a way to bring people together. Sessions took place at Palacio Mundo Imperial in Guerrero. The proposal’s stated aim is safeguarding athletes’ physical and emotional well-being through educational and social initiatives.

A Continuing Restriction, Not A Newly Announced Ban

The policy has a longer history. On March 1, 2022, the WBC published a joint statement with the WBO and IBF responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It said those organizations would stop certifying championship contests involving boxers from Russia and Belarus and monitor developments in the hope of restoring normal activity.

That dated statement establishes the earlier action; it should not be read as fresh confirmation of every other sanctioning body’s position today. Thursday’s account describes the WBC’s own continuing provisions and specifically refers to fighters representing the two countries.

What The Proposed Outreach Programs Cover

The council’s standing community-program description explains the distinction. WBC Cares organizes visits to youth centers, hospitals, gyms, orphanages and disaster areas, using volunteers and partnerships with charities. Its stated focus is young people, with supplies and outreach rather than championship matchmaking. The organization says that work has operated since 2006.

WBC Amateur has a different sporting function: assisting with tournaments, training and equipment, medical and nutritional information, advice and education. Those activities explain the services named in the Eurasia proposal. The new report does not provide a regional implementation calendar, funding total or revised professional eligibility procedure.

A separate November 12 convention report provides examples of the amateur program’s existing reach. Marcos Arienti described its first collegiate tournament in California and first Amateur World Championship in Chile, crediting regional coordinators including Nancy Rodriguez, Patrick Cusick and Nicolas Valenzuela. These were reported achievements, not newly scheduled Eurasian events.

Rodriguez addressed regional competition development, while Cusick discussed Australian tournaments as a regulated starting point for young boxers progressing toward professional careers. Sulaiman also praised Mexico’s Boxing for Peace initiative for financial assistance to fighters and trainers. The report credits the initiative to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and describes its reach as thousands of young people, without publishing independently audited beneficiary figures. That assessment was the council’s account of the project, not an independently measured outcome of the Eurasia plan.

Its published community description identifies volunteers in 166 affiliated countries and partnerships extending beyond boxing. That is the standing network described by the organization, not a count of countries participating in the new regional initiative.

Related convention coverage: the opening sessions, WBC University’s certification announcements and the medical committee’s presentation.