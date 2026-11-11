WBC To Review Istanbul Violence After Aliev-Camkiran Fight

The WBC will review the violence that followed Mourad Aliev’s fight with Umut Camkiran in Istanbul, according to its November 10 report from Acapulco. President Mauricio Sulaiman addressed promoter Ahmet Oner during Tuesday’s session at the organization’s 64th annual convention, recognizing the work behind the show while regretting the disorder afterward.

The council’s account confirms Aliev won the WBC Silver heavyweight belt by unanimous decision over twelve rounds at Ülker Sports Arena on November 7. It does not announce a sanction, identify a disciplinary respondent or give a deadline for the review.

Sulaiman had already called for an investigation

In his November 8 written statement, Sulaiman described spectators attacking a visiting boxer in Turkey and demanded investigation and punishment. He condemned those involved while praising the promotion itself. That message did not name an attacker or establish criminal charges against an individual.

The WBC rejects the barbaric violence from fans who attacked visiting boxer in Turkey. It was a fantastic promotion ruined by wild hooligans who must be investigated and punished to the full extent of the law — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) November 8, 2026

The distinction between recognizing the event and addressing misconduct also appears in the WBC’s convention coverage. In a separate written account, Sulaiman described confrontations at press conferences, weigh-ins and after fights as matters for specialists and those responsible, adding that the council was monitoring them.

That report places the discussions at the Mundo Imperial Hotel, where the organization is reviewing the year’s work and plans for the next. Fighter safety is among its priorities, including concerns about gradual weight loss, weight cutting and dehydration. Those broader discussions do not constitute a finding about the Istanbul incident.

The heavyweight title contest behind the response

Before the Istanbul matchup, the WBC recorded Aliev at 262.3 pounds and Camkiran at 255.7. Aliev, who represented France at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, entered at 15–1 with eleven knockouts, having won twice since losing to Labinot Xhoxhaj in June 2025. His most recent victory had come against Raphael Akpejiori.

Camkiran brought a 25–0 record with 23 knockouts into his home appearance. He had previously held an Asian Boxing Council regional championship and defeated veteran Arnold Gjergjaj. These were the fighters’ pre-contest records, as published with the November 6 weigh-in, rather than new totals following the decision.

Arena Boxing, RMO Boxing and ProBox TV co-promoted the card. The original announcement scheduled a twelve-round fight for the vacant Silver belt, separate from the WBC’s main heavyweight world championship. It listed ProBox TV for worldwide coverage and Türk Telekom Tivibu for Turkey.

The November 10 review notice also recognizes Luis Vela’s eighth-round knockout of Fuad Tarverdi on the same show. Vela recovered from an early knockdown to retain his International super lightweight belt and remain unbeaten.