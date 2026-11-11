WBC Lifts Aliev To No. 5, Keeps Navarrete Ahead Of El Hadri

The WBC moved Mourad Aliev from seventh to fifth and Joseph Parker from fifth to seventh after its Acapulco ratings hearing. Another request produced a divided vote rather than a change.

Super featherweight Silver champion Khalil El Hadri sought Emanuel Navarrete’s No. 1 position. The Board of Governors voted 12–8 to leave that order intact, according to the council’s newly published written account.

That dispute concerns the queue below O’Shaquie Foster, not possession of his championship. In a separate written convention report, James Blears described Foster’s ambition to complete a four-belt collection after beating Navarrete. The WBA championship held by Anthony Cacace was the remaining belt he identified. Foster also contrasted his present condition with the foot injury he carried into his earlier Eduardo Hernandez fight, saying his health and preparation had improved. Those remarks establish the champion’s intended direction; they do not announce an agreement with Cacace or promise the next opportunity to either contender.

Aliev’s movement follows his twelve-round unanimous-decision victory over Umut Camkıran for the Silver heavyweight title in Istanbul on November 7. The council separately reported that Mauricio Sulaimán recognized promoter Ahmet Öner’s work while regretting the violence after the main event and saying it would be reviewed. A ranking decision does not settle that separate review.

Other approved switches exchanged Jordan White and Justin Pulido at fourth and sixth, Wilkens Mathieu and Bektemir Melikuziev at sixth and seventh, and Imam Khataev and Radivoje Kalajdzic at third and fourth, respectively.

What The Ranking Decisions Do Not Guarantee

A high position and a mandatory title opportunity are different decisions. The WBC’s published explanation of its rules says being ranked first does not automatically make a boxer the mandatory challenger. It also distinguishes an elimination bout from a final eliminator: winning the former alone does not confer mandatory status. The organization must designate that status through its procedures. Accordingly, the retained super featherweight order should not be read as a newly ordered title defense, nor should the heavyweight changes be presented as a confirmed championship booking.

How A Contender Can Challenge The List

The open hearing is one part of a wider assessment. In its detailed explanation of the ratings process, the WBC says committee members collect regional and international results, while managers, agents and promoters can submit requests. A proposed agenda precedes the monthly meeting, and draft lists circulate for feedback before final approval. That process considers opposition and performance rather than treating every win or defeat as an automatic exchange of places. Membership in the top fifteen also carries an anti-doping obligation: the council says those boxers must enroll in the VADA-administered Clean Boxing Program. Refusal means removal from its rankings and exclusion from WBC fights.

Article VI of the published ratings regulations also provides a formal route for challenges. A boxer in the current or previous top fifteen can submit a written inquiry, protest or appeal to the Ratings Appeals Committee. The rules describe a preliminary response within seven days, potentially including a change, followed by confirmation or revision in the next published list. The convention vote is the decision reported here; the release does not establish that anyone has initiated that separate written process.