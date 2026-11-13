WBC Medical Committee Backs Two-Minute Rounds, Urges Closer Sparring Oversight

The WBC Medical Committee has defended two-minute rounds for women and urged closer oversight of sparring. Doctors Paul Wallace and Ricardo Monreal addressed the closing session of the council’s convention at Palacio Mundo Imperial in Acapulco on November 12.

Its report links a maximum of 10 two-minute rounds to Pink Concussions, neck-muscle differences and fatigue concerns. Those are the committee’s stated reasons, not a newly announced rule or independent proof. The report presents no clinical study data. A Cleto Reyes chest protector was also presented. The doctors linked dehydration to brain-injury risk and described the protector as intended to absorb impacts.

The council reiterated its birth-sex eligibility position while remaining open to a separate transgender league; it did not announce a league’s launch. Extreme weight cutting and training-camp sparring were further concerns. Together, the presentation and the WBC’s existing requirements show where its safety agenda reaches beyond fight night.

Weight checks start before the official weigh-in

Under the WBC’s published Weight Management Program, teams must establish a starting weight once a bout is confirmed. Subsequent reports are due 30, 14 and seven days before the contest. At those checkpoints, the permitted margins above the division limit are 10 percent, five percent and three percent respectively. These are separate stages, rather than three alternative weigh-in dates a fighter can choose between.

The program also specifies a dressing-room check intended to limit excessive rehydration. Its threshold is 10 percent above the weight recorded at the official weigh-in. That calculation uses the official scale reading, whereas the earlier checkpoints use the weight-class limit. Keeping those reference points separate matters when reading the council’s published requirements.

Medical obligations extend beyond making weight

The WBC’s separate guide to its rules places medical examinations, injuries and suspensions under Article IV. It directs fighters and teams to review those obligations before fight week. Weight compliance therefore does not replace the other medical requirements attached to a sanctioned contest. The guide’s pre-fight weight thresholds also match those in the council’s dedicated program, with Rule 4.14 identified as the relevant provision.

The same guide lists anti-doping compliance as another continuing obligation, covering testing, reporting and the Clean Boxing Program. It says an adverse finding can affect a boxer’s WBC standing, including mandatory-challenger privileges. That makes compliance relevant to championship opportunities as well as the clearance process for a particular bout. These responsibilities sit alongside the council’s separate 2027 drug-policy pledge. These are existing published responsibilities, not additional measures enacted by Thursday’s presentation.

Acapulco sessions also covered training and certifications

A November 9 WBC University report, previously covered by MiddleEasy, provides further context for the convention’s medical work. Director Xóchitl Lagarda coordinated its general and medical sessions, with Wallace and Monreal leading the medical panel. The subjects included nutrition, weight cutting, hydration and bringing Rocky Herron’s Champion of Change program into the health agenda.

Representatives in Geneva also joined virtual discussions about a proposed first-responder algorithm for assessing and responding to punches and knockdowns. The report describes a proposal under discussion, not a system already validated or deployed. On the education side, it announced certifications for cutmen, cornermen and ringside physicians, plus a program for certifying trainer trainers.

At the Acapulco convention, the university’s general session also covered WBC Talks and Remote Scoring. Delegates came from countries including Mexico, Japan, Ukraine, Panama, France and the United States. The council described shared education and consistent professional standards as the aim of that work, rather than reporting a new bout-specific medical ruling.