WBC Opens Acapulco Convention With Rankings, Safety On Agenda

The World Boxing Council opened its 64th annual convention in Acapulco on November 8, bringing its Board of Governors together as the organization begins a week of work on rankings, regulation and boxer protection. The gathering runs through November 13 at Palacio Mundo Imperial in Guerrero, Mexico.

Sunday’s opening-day report places medical and scientific proposals alongside regulatory questions on the board’s agenda. Under president Mauricio Sulaiman, the council describes athlete safety as the priority for those discussions. The report identifies the subjects being considered, rather than announcing that a particular new medical rule has already been adopted.

Ratings work began before the official opening

The rankings committee had already started private sessions before delegates reached this stage. In its November 6 account, the WBC said that review covered the top 40 boxers across 18 weight divisions, from strawweight through heavyweight. Recent opponents, performances, records and broader competitive merit all form part of that assessment.

The council describes a monthly process examining between 150 and 200 fights worldwide. That includes both established ranked contenders and unranked prospects whose performances warrant attention. Its explanation also distinguishes a fighter’s numerical record from the quality of opposition, rather than presenting win totals alone as the basis for placement.

Promoters, managers and other representatives can submit formal requests for consideration. Those petitions are discussed alongside input from board members, with the ratings committee drawing on specialists from more than a dozen countries. Its membership includes representatives from Argentina, Australia, China, Italy, Mexico, the Philippines, South Africa, Thailand and the United States, illustrating the international scope of the group assessing contenders. The resulting lists help shape opportunities to challenge the organization’s champions.

The first ratings committee meeting to kick off the @WBCBoxing 64th annual convention in #Acapulco #wbcmexico26 . I’m so proud of this team of experts from all over the world who work tirelessly to ensure the best rankings in #boxing pic.twitter.com/T8AayeoTD2 — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) November 6, 2026

That makes the sessions relevant beyond the delegates attending in Mexico. Contender positioning sits behind questions such as the title plans surrounding Carlos Adames, although the opening report does not publish a new division-by-division set of orders. Any specific mandatory challenge still needs its own confirmed decision.

A broader program for officials and the boxing community

The convention’s published program also includes education for judges, referees and supervisors. Those activities are listed separately from the assembly, ratings and committee sessions, providing a technical component for the people responsible for administering contests rather than only a gathering of fighters and promoters.

I’m thrilled that our 64th Annual WBC Convention is almost here. We’ve been meeting with the team to finalize all the details, and I’m so proud of their hard work to welcome our boxing family to Acapulco. I can’t wait to see you all here! 🇲🇽#WBCMEXICO26 pic.twitter.com/iSav79U4PW — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) November 7, 2026

WBC Cares activities are intended to connect visiting champions and delegates with the local community. The program additionally lists an opening ceremony, a boxing night, and a gala with recognitions. These are scheduled components of the six-day gathering, not evidence that every session or ceremony has already taken place.

There is competitive action attached to the convention week, too. Camila Zamorano’s defense against Brenda Balderas is set for November 12. The WBC’s fight-night announcement also lists Luis Nery against Sem Japet Enano and Jonathan Fierro against Martin Sosa, with ESPN coverage followed by a TV Azteca airing.

The working meetings arrive amid changes elsewhere in the council’s championship picture, including Willy Hutchinson’s victory in the Joshua Buatsi rematch. Acapulco’s opening establishes the forum for the week’s discussions; it does not, by itself, settle the next assignments for those champions and contenders.