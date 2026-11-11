WBA Orders Sims–Patricio Rematch After Split-Draw Scorecard Review

Brittany Sims and Shera Mae Patricio have been ordered to fight again after the WBA reviewed the sharply divided judging of their November 8 draw. The vacant women’s bantamweight championship will remain at stake, rather than being awarded to either boxer through the review.

The November 11 decision followed a request from Sims’ representative, Marshall Kauffman. He challenged the scoring discrepancies, particularly the shutout card favoring Patricio. The Championships Committee says it examined the official cards round by round and concluded that an immediate rematch was appropriate.

Their representatives have thirty days from the resolution’s issuance to negotiate. If a purse bid becomes necessary, each fighter is to receive half. Neither may take another professional fight first without WBA authorization or an exception. The original result remains unchanged; no rematch date or venue was announced.

The Draw Stays On Their Records

The first meeting lasted ten rounds in Arlington, Texas. One judge had Patricio ahead 100-90, another favored Sims 97-93, and the third returned 95-95. Those three assessments produced a split draw, not a split-decision victory. Most Valuable Promotions’ official report records the same scores in Sims-first order: 90-100, 97-93 and 95-95.

The original booking was for the WBA regular championship at 118 pounds. Dina Thorslund held the organization’s separate Super designation, so this was not a challenge for her belt. The contest appeared on the preliminary portion of MVPW-07 at College Park Center, before the ESPN main card.

Sims entered as the WBA’s number-one contender and had joined MVP’s promotional program earlier in 2026. Her June appearance brought a win over Naomy Cardenas. Patricio was a recent signing when the full card was announced, bringing an unbeaten professional record into her first opportunity on this bill.

The promoter’s fighter background also traces Patricio’s progression through a February NABF super-flyweight championship win over Maribel Ramirez and subsequent defenses against Tania Walters and Natalia Francesca. Sims was a former NABF bantamweight champion and the 2017 USA National Golden Gloves winner. Their Arlington meeting therefore offered both a step beyond those earlier honors.

A Review Does Not Automatically Rewrite A Result

The WBA’s published regulations distinguish a rematch from changing an official decision. Their contested-decision procedure allows its Championships Committee to seek an evaluation from the International Officials Committee or a specially appointed officials panel, then decide in its discretion whether another fight should be ordered. That process does not mean every disputed score automatically triggers a second contest.

A challenge normally requires a concise explanation of its grounds and supporting authority, identification of other materially affected parties, and the boxer’s signature or certified authorization for a representative. The regulations also set a filing fee, which the president may waive in whole or part for good cause. The new announcement does not disclose whether a fee was paid or waived in this case.

If talks fail, a purse bid is a separate administrative step. Registered promoters receive notification specifying the boxers, weight class, submission date and opening arrangements. The highest qualified bid wins the right to stage the contest; Wednesday’s ruling does not identify a winning bidder or a completed bout agreement.