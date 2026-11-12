WBA Upholds Schofield Win Over Bahdi, Rejects Rematch Request

Floyd Schofield remains WBA lightweight champion after the organization rejected Lucas Bahdi’s request for an immediate rematch. Its November 11 ruling acknowledges significant officiating mistakes but leaves the American’s unanimous-decision victory intact.

All seven referees consulted agreed that Bahdi’s punches produced missed knockdowns in rounds six and nine. Four supported the original third-round knockdown ruling against Bahdi. The eleventh-round fall by Schofield was judged a stumble after stepping on Bahdi’s foot, not a legal-punch knockdown.

Rescoring rounds six and nine as 10-8 for Bahdi still left two original cards favoring Schofield and one even. A separate judges’ panel mostly scored a draw; some favored Schofield and one favored Bahdi. Neither exercise established a majority win for the Canadian.

The WBA found insufficient grounds to reverse the result. Its findings on the referee will go to the appropriate authorities for administrative review, including consideration of future assignments.

What Bahdi’s Promoter Asked The WBA To Review

Most Valuable Promotions had formally challenged the decision in an October 20 written statement. Bahdi’s promoter argued that properly recognizing the disputed knockdowns would have made him champion by majority decision, and said it had submitted its findings to the sanctioning body. That was the company’s assessment of its evidence, not an official amended result.

MVP framed the submission as advocacy for its fighter and asked for both a thorough examination and another bout. The new ruling supplies the response to that request; the complaint itself did not establish a signed rematch agreement.

The Original Championship Result Still Stands

Their October 10 meeting at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena went twelve rounds. The three original totals were 116-110, 119-108 and 115-111 for Schofield. Those cards were unanimous, regardless of the later dispute over individual exchanges. MVP’s own event report initially recognized the American as the winner.

That report listed Schofield at 20-0 with thirteen knockouts and Bahdi at 20-1 with fifteen stoppages. The championship victory preserved one boxer’s unbeaten record while ending the other’s. Golden Boy presented the event in co-promotion with MVP, with worldwide DAZN coverage.

The belt was vacant when the fighters met. The WBA had earlier designated Gervonta Davis champion in recess after considering whether his legal proceedings could prevent him from meeting defense obligations. It ordered Schofield and Bahdi to contest the available championship rather than leaving the division waiting for those proceedings.

That earlier resolution took effect immediately and replaced previous rulings involving the affected boxers. Schofield therefore won a vacant championship in Chicago, not a defense of a belt he already held or a fight against Davis.

Why A Review Does Not Guarantee A Rematch

The WBA’s published contested-decision procedure permits its Championships Committee to ask the International Officials Committee, or a specially appointed panel, to assess a disputed verdict and make recommendations. The decision to order another fight remains discretionary. Its separate rematch provision also says that rematch clauses in bout contracts do not bind the organization.

A challenge normally must be submitted within ten days and include a concise account of its grounds, supporting arguments and authority, identification of materially affected parties, contact information and the boxer’s signature. A representative needs certified authorization. The published fee is $10,000, although the president may waive some or all of it for good cause. Those general requirements should not be mistaken for a finding that Bahdi’s filing was late or defective; the organization accepted it for review.