WBA Confirms Pacheco–Fulghum Super Middleweight Eliminator

The WBA has identified Diego Pacheco’s November 14 fight with Darius Fulghum as an official super middleweight title eliminator. The association’s November 12 announcement adds a sanctioning-body designation to the already scheduled meeting at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

That is different from announcing a new matchup or awarding a world championship. The notice describes the contest as an eliminator at 168 pounds, but gives neither a date for the winner’s title opportunity nor an instruction placing him immediately ahead of the division’s existing mandatory challenger.

The Carson Fight Has More Than One Set Of Stakes

Matchroom’s current card lists Pacheco at 26-0 with 19 knockouts and Fulghum at 15-1-1 with 13 stoppages. Only Pacheco is unbeaten. Those records are also consistent with the WBC’s written preview; the WBA report’s description of both men as undefeated is incorrect.

The association frames the matchup around Pacheco’s reach against Fulghum’s mobility and combination punching.

The WBC separately confirms that Pacheco’s Silver belt is on the line. Its account traces his progress from the USA super middleweight championship, which he held from 2021 to 2025, to the Silver title he won by unanimous decision against Kevin Lele in December 2025. It identifies the Aleem stoppage as a successful defense and calls this Fulghum’s first opportunity to contest a WBC championship.

Those are regional and secondary-title stakes, not a WBC world-title fight. Matchroom’s original announcement also identifies the WBO International belt among the championships Pacheco is defending. MiddleEasy’s earlier booking report covered that arrangement before the latest WBA designation.

In that October release, Pacheco welcomed another Los Angeles-area appearance and described Fulghum as a hungry opponent. He said he was preparing for the challenger’s best version while seeking a wider audience. Fulghum welcomed the chance to compete in his opponent’s home market and presented victory as a step toward a world championship.

Eddie Hearn described both contenders as pursuing that ambition in 2027, while Oscar De La Hoya emphasized the willingness of Matchroom and Golden Boy to match their fighters against each other. Those promotional expectations did not constitute a sanctioning-body promise. The card remains part of TNT Sports and DAZN’s monthly series, with U.S. coverage across TNT, truTV and DAZN and international coverage on DAZN.

Melikuziev’s Mandatory Position Is A Separate Obligation

The WBA’s October 30 resolution provides important context. It gave Jaime Munguia special permission for the October 31 Nikita Zon defense after agreement between the champion’s team and Bektemir Melikuziev’s representatives. Melikuziev consented without relinquishing his mandatory status or his right to challenge for the championship.

Under that ruling, negotiations were to begin after the bout, with a Munguia victory requiring Melikuziev next. A Zon victory carried its own qualification: if he accepted the championship’s obligations, his next WBA defense had to be against the mandatory challenger. A draw leaving Munguia champion did not remove his responsibility. The conditional authorization therefore cannot be read as an open invitation to bypass Melikuziev.

That distinction also matters when reading Fulghum’s separate written interview on recognition and his own standards. Saturday offers a route forward; Thursday’s eliminator announcement does not publish a replacement order for the existing mandatory process.