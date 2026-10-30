WBA Permits Munguia’s Voluntary Defense, Preserves Melikuziev’s Mandatory Rights

Jaime Munguia has received special WBA permission for his October 31 super middleweight title defence against Nikita Zon in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The October 30 ruling follows an agreement involving the champion’s team and Bektemir Melikuziev’s representatives, with the mandatory challenger consenting without surrendering his place in line.

The one-bout authorization requires negotiations afterward. For a Munguia victory, the WBA states:

“If Munguía wins, his next fight must be against Melikuziev.”

A Zon victory carries a qualification: if he accepts the championship’s obligations, Melikuziev must be his next WBA title challenger. A draw or another outcome leaving Munguia with the belt does not remove the Mexican boxer’s obligation.

WBA Authorizes Jaime Munguía to Defend Super Middleweight World Title Against Nikita Zonhttps://t.co/Zs2QqBQUdf — WBA Boxing (@WBABoxing) October 30, 2026

Cancellation has its own consequence. If the Riyadh bout does not happen on October 31, the permission expires unless the WBA grants a written exception. Otherwise, the existing mandatory order applies: Munguia must take that assignment next or comply with the organization’s provisions on relinquishing the championship.

The September order explains why permission was needed

The WBA’s September 22 notice had already directed Munguia and Melikuziev into a 30-day negotiation period ending October 21. That was an instruction to negotiate a mandatory defence, not confirmation of a signed fight, a venue or an agreed purse.

In explaining that earlier order, the Championship Committee said Munguia’s 120-day mandatory-defence period had expired on August 30. It cited Rule C.10 for the obligation to meet the designated challenger and identified Melikuziev as the division’s No. 1 contender.

The same notice referred to Rule C.12’s restriction on facing someone other than the mandatory challenger during the final 60 days before that period expires. It also left the committee able to call a purse bid if negotiations failed or either side refused to negotiate. Friday’s special approval supplies the later official decision in that process.

MiddleEasy’s report on the original mandatory order records the earlier stage. The latest announcement gives no purse-bid date, financial terms or signed date for a Melikuziev championship appearance.

Two Las Vegas wins shaped this championship queue

Munguia obtained the WBA belt by beating Jose Armando Resendiz at T-Mobile Arena on May 2. The organization’s account records a unanimous decision, with scores of 117-111, 119-109 and 120-108, taking the new champion to 46-2.

Melikuziev’s route included a unanimous-decision victory over Darius Fulghum in a WBA title eliminator at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in 2025. All three judges scored that contest 114-112. The WBA’s report describes a final-round knockdown after Melikuziev had lost a point for holding in the seventh, explaining the competitive result behind his claim.

The bout shares the Riyadh championship undercard with Canelo Alvarez’s WBC title challenge against Christian Mbilli. That event’s original supporting lineup was announced October 8, before this sanctioning decision.