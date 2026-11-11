WBA Reaffirms Lopez–Catterall Order, Gives Camps Ten Days

Teofimo Lopez must resume negotiations with Jack Catterall after the WBA rejected his team’s challenge to their mandatory welterweight title fight. Its November 11 ruling gives the camps ten calendar days to agree on a date or propose another solution.

The reconsideration request was filed October 2. Matchroom, representing Catterall, defended his entitlement to the bout. The organization reviewed both sides’ submissions before maintaining the obligation, while replacing a timetable that had already expired.

If negotiations produce no agreement, or either side declines to participate, either camp may request a purse bid. The decision does not announce an auction, strip Lopez of his championship, or supply a fight date or venue.

A unification remains possible through a special permit. However, the WBA says Lopez had not formally applied for that permission when it issued this resolution.

How The Mandatory Obligation Reached Lopez

The two-title situation began before Lopez held the belt. In its May announcement, the WBA elevated Rolando Romero to Super champion and sanctioned Shakhram Giyasov against Catterall for the vacant World championship. Giyasov was its first-ranked contender, while the British boxer was sixth.

That arrangement placed a specific condition on Romero: he would have to meet the winner within 180 days of their contest. The designation followed his team’s request, rather than a victory over Catterall. The original announcement scheduled the vacant-title fight for May 23 at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

Catterall subsequently won that championship. Lopez then defeated Romero by majority decision on August 22, taking the Super title and the outstanding obligation attached to it. The WBA’s September order expressly carried that requirement over to the new holder; the change of champion did not erase the waiting challenger’s position.

The earlier directive opened talks on September 22 and set their endpoint at the close of business Eastern Time on October 22. That was a negotiation deadline, not a scheduled ring appearance. Wednesday’s decision follows the failure to reach terms during that earlier window.

What A Special Permit Or Purse Bid Requires

Rule C.17 empowers the president and Championships Committee to set a Super title’s conditions, including its mandatory-defense period and contender selection. Holding the World championship does not automatically make someone the Super champion’s official challenger.

A proposed exception also has a process. Under Rules C.39 and C.40, unification requests receive special consideration, but approval is discretionary. A special permit requires a two-thirds Championships Committee vote and the president’s consent, and conditions may be imposed to protect affected boxers. Commercial interest in another matchup is not itself a granted permit.

The purse-bid provisions separately require notice identifying the boxers, division, bid deadline and opening arrangements. The opening is normally at least ten days after notification, unless extraordinary circumstances justify less time. That procedural interval concerns a called auction; it should not be confused with the new period for Lopez and Catterall to negotiate.

For a negotiated agreement, the rules require the WBA to receive acceptable bout contracts signed by the boxers, rather than relying on an informal understanding between their representatives. Rule C.42 also allows unification permission to be considered without a special-permit filing; consideration is not approval.