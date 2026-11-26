The WBA has ordered a December 4 purse bid for Teofimo Lopez’s mandatory welterweight meeting with Jack Catterall. Its Championships Committee issued the notice November 25 after the camps failed to report an agreement.

Bidding at the association’s Cypress, Texas, offices will be overseen by Championships Committee chairman Julio Thyme. The minimum is $150,000, split 75 percent for Lopez and 25 percent for Catterall. The fight must take place between January 18 and March 4, 2027.

Acceptance and the award remain subject to possible limitations or conditions arising from the final decision on Lopez’s November 19 appeal. No appeal outcome, winning promoter or final fight date was announced.

December 4 is the auction appointment, not the date the boxers will enter the ring.

WBA Orders Purse Bid for Teofimo Lopez vs. Jack Catterall Link: https://t.co/cZf8xadZGr pic.twitter.com/eFBQScWKt2 — WBA Boxing (@WBABoxing) November 25, 2026

Catterall responded on X by challenging Lopez to meet him in the ring rather than pursue another appeal. His message quoted a post setting out the newly announced bid terms; it was a reaction to the order, not confirmation that the fight had been signed.

You appealing this as well @TeofimoLopez ? Or you want to be a man and fight ? https://t.co/j5enh23pqA — Jack Catterall (@jack_catt93) November 25, 2026

Reporter Mike Coppinger separately said Lopez’s managers, Mike Borao and Keith Connolly, expected the dispute to reach federal court, while describing a planned February 6 unification with Ryan Garcia. That was an attributed expectation from the managers, not a filed case, court ruling or approval overriding the WBA’s notice.

Spoke to Teofimo Lopez’s managers, Mike Borao and Keith Connolly, who say they expect this to end up in Federal Court. A unification between Ryan Garcia and Lopez is planned for Feb. 6. The WBA ordered a Dec. 4 purse bid for Catterall to challenge Teo earlier today. pic.twitter.com/rx5BmmR23N — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) November 25, 2026

The obligation survived a change of champion

The WBA’s November 11 reconsideration ruling traces the dispute to its May 20 decision to elevate Rolando Romero to Super champion. It sanctioned Catterall against Shakhram Giyasov for the separate World championship, requiring Romero to meet their winner within 180 days. Catterall won that belt on May 23; Lopez then beat Romero on August 22 and inherited the outstanding obligation.

The association opened a thirty-day negotiation period on September 22, ending October 22. Lopez’s team had requested reconsideration on October 2, while Matchroom defended Catterall’s mandatory opportunity. The ruling cited Rule C.17 governing Super-championship obligations. The November ruling maintained the order but gave the representatives ten calendar days to agree on a date or propose an alternative. Its discussion of a possible purse bid did not itself schedule one.

The intervening dispute also produced an earlier report of Lopez’s appeal plans and a notification about seeking unification permission. Those are separate steps from the new notice’s acknowledgment of an appeal filed November 19.

What the bidding process requires

The WBA’s published regulations distinguish an agreement between the camps from a purse-bid award. For a negotiated deal, acceptable contracts signed by the boxers must reach the association. At an auction, the highest qualified bid normally wins the promotional rights; only registered promoters in good standing may participate, subject to an exception granted by the president.

The rules require a warranty deposit of at least ten percent of the total bid. A winning promoter must deliver properly signed bout contracts within twenty days of the award. The regulations also retain the association’s authority to modify bidding requirements, deadlines and purse percentages, or cancel an ordered purse offer where it considers that warranted.

A special permit is another discretionary process, not an automatic escape from a mandatory defense. The rules allow approval, refusal or conditional approval, requiring a two-thirds Championships Committee vote and presidential consent. Unifications receive special consideration, but permission is not guaranteed. None of those general provisions establishes how Lopez’s pending appeal will be decided.