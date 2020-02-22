How To Watch ‘Wilder vs. Fury 2’: Full Fight Card, Start Time And Other Details

How To Live Stream ‘Wilder vs. Fury 2’ Tonight On ESPN+ PPV

Deontay Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KO) will put his WBC heavyweight title on the line against Tyson Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) in a highly anticipated rematch tonight (Sat., Feb. 22, 2020) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Their last fight ended in a split-decision draw (Sat., Dec. 1, 2018) as at the end of the twelveth round, judges dished out scores of 115-111, 114-110, and 113-113.

Wilder won his WBC title back in 2015 and since then successfully defended 10-straight times. “The Bronze Bomber” added some weight on his frame for this rematch in a hope to land fight-ending punch he couldn’t last time. However, Wilder still needs to get past Fury’s long reach and blistering jabs in the later frames. He’s 2-0 before his last meeting with Fury Wilder dispatched Dominic Breazeale before battering out Luis Ortiz with the 2019 “Knockout of the Year.”

Meanwhile, before his last draw against Wilder, Fury came off two wins in a row where he demolished Tom Schwarz in his ESPN debut, and then he handed Swede Otto Wallin his first defeat but survived a gruesome cut. At yesterday’s weigh-ins, ‘Gyspy King’ came out massive 273 pounds and will look to use his big size in the fight.

Also, in the card, a former IBF Heavyweight Champion Charles Martin will square off against Gerald Washington in a Heavyweight bout. Emanuel Navarrete will defend his Super Bantamweight title against Jeo Santisima, and Super Welterweight Sebastian Fundora faces former Olympian Daniel Lewis.

Wilder vs. Fury 2 main event features a four-fights stream on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) event begins at 9 p.m. ET. But the main headliners approximately starts at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Heavyweight: Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury

Heavyweight: Charles Martin vs. Gerald Washington

Super Bantamweight: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Jeo Santisima

Super Welterweight: Sebastian Fundora vs. Daniel Lewis

Deontay Wilder comes in at 231lbs for #WilderFury2 👊 Imagine how much power he has with that extra weight 😳 pic.twitter.com/Z4EgHcRJHn — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) February 21, 2020