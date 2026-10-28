Watanabe–Kitani Final Leads Phoenix Battle 164’s December 3 Lineup

Phoenix Battle 164 will combine a ¥10 million tournament final with three regional championship fights on December 3 at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall. The expanded lineup was presented at an October 28 news conference, with super-featherweight finalists Kai Watanabe and Riku Kitani among the principal participants.

The final is scheduled for eight rounds and also serves as a Japanese super-featherweight title eliminator. That gives the winner a domestic championship opportunity to pursue as well as the tournament prize. It is not itself a fight for the Japanese championship.

Three regional title fights join the final

Kazuki Nakajima and Ryuto Owan will contest the vacant OPBF featherweight belt. The announcement identifies Nakajima as the organization’s fourth-ranked contender and Owan as its No. 3. Nakajima represents Ohashi Gym, while Owan fights out of Shisei Gym; their matchup is listed for 10 rounds on the promoter’s schedule.

At middleweight, OPBF champion Ha So Baek is booked to defend against Mikio Sakai of Kadoebi Jewel Gym over 10 rounds. The other championship pairing brings together OPBF minimumweight titleholder Takero Kitano and WBO Asia-Pacific champion Joseph Sumabong in a regional unification, also scheduled for 10 rounds.

Kitano–Sumabong has a previous meeting behind it. The WBA’s official record lists Sumabong’s unanimous-decision victory over Kitano in Tokyo on October 21, 2025, when the WBO Asia-Pacific minimumweight championship was at stake. This time Kitano brings a separate regional belt into their rematch.

Baek’s championship run began with a stoppage of Riku Kunimoto on April 12. The WBC’s account records the finish at 2:30 of the seventh round in Osaka. That established the title he will put on the line against Sakai, rather than a vacant-belt opportunity for both men.

Different routes through September’s semifinals

Watanabe reached the final by stopping Rentaro Kimura 36 seconds into the second round on September 8. The original ringside report described two knockdowns before the referee ended the contest. The official highlights below are from that semifinal, not December’s still-upcoming event.

Kitani’s advancement needs a different qualification: his eight-round semifinal against Keisuke Matsumoto was a split draw, not a decision victory. KG Yamato’s results record confirms that the tournament’s preference-point provision sent him through. His gym lists his professional record as 11 wins, three losses and one draw.

In his written review of that bout, trainer Gota Katabuchi stressed that repeated sparring with Watanabe does not make the final an extension of gym practice. He said his team intended to study the opponent thoroughly. Those September observations describe preparation for this matchup, not a new statement at Wednesday’s conference.

The supporting lineup also includes an eight-round Japanese super-lightweight title eliminator between Kotaro Sekine and Shota Tashita, plus a four-round minimumweight bout matching Ryusho Kawaminami with Kota Naruoka. Ohashi Gym lists doors at 5:15 p.m. and the first bell at 5:45 p.m., local time, with ticket sales to be announced later.

The finalists enter as Japan’s top two ranked super-featherweights on KG Yamato’s current schedule: Watanabe first and Kitani second. Their December assignment follows the separate October 29 Phoenix Battle card; the two events have different lineups and championship stakes.