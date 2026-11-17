Vladyslav Sirenko will face former heavyweight world champion Charles Martin in a ten-round contest at Zuffa Boxing 14 on December 4. The promotion confirmed the pairing in a dedicated announcement on November 16, following its November 14 card release. The show takes place at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

For Sirenko, the assignment follows his July knockout of Otto Wallin. Martin brings a different career history to the other corner: he has already held the IBF heavyweight championship, lost it to Anthony Joshua, and worked his way through subsequent attempts to return to that level.

The official card release lists Sirenko at 23-1 with 20 knockouts and Martin at 30-5-1 with 27 knockouts. The new matchup poster specifies ten rounds. Neither that poster nor the announcement identifies a championship at stake in their bout.

Sirenko follows the Wallin win with another experienced heavyweight

Sirenko’s previous appearance ended with almost no time left on the clock. He knocked out Wallin in the final second of the tenth round at Zuffa Boxing 09 in New York. The promotion’s official highlight description identifies the finish as a last-second knockout; Sky Sports also published the ending the following morning.

That victory came after a setback against Solomon Dacres. WBC Ukraine’s original pre-fight notice for the July 26 Wallin contest listed Sirenko at 22-1 with 19 knockouts and described a scheduled ten-round heavyweight meeting in New York. The record in the new announcement reflects the win and additional stoppage.

Martin now gives Sirenko a second consecutive opponent with experience against Joshua. Wallin’s past meetings with Joshua, Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora were part of the background WBC Ukraine highlighted before July. Martin’s own Joshua fight carried a world title, rather than being another step toward his first championship opportunity.

Martin’s world-title history is part of the test

Martin became champion in January 2016 when Vyacheslav Glazkov could not continue after injuring his right knee in the third round. A contemporary PBC account records both the stoppage and Martin’s disappointment with that ending. He subsequently agreed to travel to London for his first defense against the unbeaten Joshua.

Joshua took the belt in Martin’s next fight. Martin’s career continued beyond that short reign: a later PBC release documented a narrow 2018 decision loss to Adam Kownacki, followed by 2019 victories over Gregory Corbin and Daniel Martz. Those results are historical context, not new statements from Martin about facing Sirenko.

The December assignment therefore matches a Ukrainian heavyweight coming off a late knockout with an American former champion whose current record includes 27 stoppages. Their past results establish the background; neither boxer has supplied a verified prediction in the promotion’s written matchup announcement.

December 4 broadcast details

The card is headlined by Aaron McKenna’s IBF middleweight title defense against Jevgenijs Aleksejevs. The cruiserweight co-feature matches Jack Massey with Andrew Tabiti. The promoter lists Paramount+ coverage for the United States and Canada, with Sky Sports carrying the event in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Sirenko and Martin’s poster advertises 12 p.m. Eastern for the show. That is not a confirmed ring-walk time for their fight. The official card release places their heavyweight contest among the preliminary bouts.