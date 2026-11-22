Vergil Ortiz Jr. has reportedly signed an agreement to face Jermell Charlo on December 5, moving the search for his replacement opponent beyond their public social-media exchange. There is still an important missing signature: Charlo has not signed the corresponding offer from DAZN, according to BoxingScene’s Lance Pugmire.

The November 22 report places the proposed contest in Glendale, Arizona. It does not establish a completed deal between both fighters, and it remains unclear whether the former undisputed junior middleweight champion will accept. No new purse terms or agreed weight were disclosed.

Ortiz had been preparing for Keith Thurman before an injury disrupted that assignment. Pugmire reported that Thurman needs eight weeks of rest following a training-camp injury. The change leaves the unbeaten Texan trying to preserve his December appearance after more than a year without a completed fight.

A signed offer follows the fighters’ public disagreement

This is a different development from Ortiz’s November 21 exchange with Charlo. In those written posts, Ortiz said he had instructed manager Rick Mirigian to pursue the matchup and had accepted it from his side. Charlo questioned that account and urged him to explain what was happening.

Their conversation did not disclose a contract or agreed event. Sunday’s reporting adds a reported signature from Ortiz, rather than a new statement from Charlo resolving their disagreement.

Vergil Ortiz Jnr has signed an agreement to fight former undisputed 154lbs champion Jermell Charlo as his replacement opponent December 5 in Glendale, Arizona. Charlo, who has been out of the ring since his September 2023 loss to Canelo Alvarez, has yet to sign a similar offer… pic.twitter.com/MKVa3Srjot — BoxingScene.com (@boxingscene) November 22, 2026

Two December schedules remain relevant

The opening is on the David Benavidez–Michal Cieslak show at Desert Diamond Arena. Premier Boxing Champions’ original event listing advertised Ortiz against Thurman in a twelve-round middleweight co-main event, not as a defense of Ortiz’s interim WBC championship at 154 pounds.

That distinction matters when assessing the proposed replacement: the original bout’s conditions are not confirmation of terms for a Charlo fight. Until the parties announce an agreement, the weight and other contractual details cannot simply be carried over.

The December 5 headliner brings together Benavidez’s WBA and WBO cruiserweight belts and Cieslak’s WBC title. PBC lists the Arizona show on DAZN and Prime Video pay-per-view, with an 8 p.m. Eastern start. Its supporting card also includes Emiliano Vargas against Omar Juarez and Nikita Tszyu against Roberto Valenzuela Jr.

Charlo, meanwhile, still appears on PBC’s published schedule opposite Brock Jarvis in a ten-round middleweight contest on the Lara–Tszyu card at Cbus Super Stadium. That Gold Coast show is advertised for December 12 in the United States and December 13 locally in Australia. The new report does not explain how that existing assignment would be handled.

Charlo’s championship history and long absence

PBC lists Charlo at 35-2-1 with nineteen knockouts. His most recent completed bout was a unanimous-decision defeat to Canelo Alvarez in September 2023, when he moved up to challenge for the undisputed super middleweight championship.

Before that move, Charlo completed his collection of junior middleweight titles by stopping Brian Castaño in the tenth round of their May 2022 rematch. Their first meeting ended in a draw. He had previously unified three belts by knocking out Jeison Rosario in 2020, after reclaiming his WBC championship from Tony Harrison in their 2019 rematch.

His first world title came against John Jackson in 2016. Three successful defenses followed before Harrison handed him his first professional defeat.