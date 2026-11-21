Vergil Ortiz Jr. says he has accepted a fight with Jermell Charlo, but Charlo has publicly challenged his account of their discussions. The unbeaten Texan addressed Charlo directly on X early Saturday, November 21, hours after Keith Thurman’s reported withdrawal left Ortiz looking for a different opponent for his December appearance.

The two Texans exchanged four written posts over roughly twelve minutes, moving from a question about negotiations to a disagreement over responsibility. Their conversation identifies manager Rick Mirigian as part of the discussion but does not reveal a contract, purse offer or agreed event.

Ortiz began the exchange at 1:55 a.m. UTC. Charlo’s first question followed at 1:58, before the replies became confrontational.

Ortiz takes the discussion directly to Charlo

Writing to Charlo, Ortiz said:

“I specifically told @RGMPROMO to make it happen 😊”

@TwinCharlo I specifically told @RGMPROMO to make it happen 😊 — Vergil Ortiz Jr. (@VergilOrtiz) November 21, 2026

Charlo’s reply was a question rather than an acceptance of an announced offer:

“So what they say ?”

So what they say ? — JERMELL CHARLO (@TwinCharlo) November 21, 2026

Ortiz answered at 2:03 a.m. UTC, saying:

“I already did my part accepting the fight lol talk to your team”

I already did my part accepting the fight lol talk to your team — Vergil Ortiz Jr. (@VergilOrtiz) November 21, 2026

Four minutes later, Charlo invoked the television series The First 48 and said time was running out. He demanded that Ortiz give a truthful account, rather than confirming that a deal was complete. His message did not set out which specific part of Ortiz’s version he disputed.

Have you ever watched first 48.. time is ticking.. we need you to tell the truth mfer.. — JERMELL CHARLO (@TwinCharlo) November 21, 2026

These are the fighters’ own descriptions of the situation, not independent confirmation that a replacement bout has been finalized. In particular, Ortiz’s assertion that he accepted does not disclose what terms were offered or by whom; Charlo’s challenge provides no documents resolving that question.

That effort comes after a separate obstacle to Ortiz’s career was resolved. Coppinger’s written report says Ortiz and Golden Boy settled their legal dispute and agreed to complete the three remaining fights on his promotional contract, beginning in December. The report attributed much of his extended inactivity to that dispute.

Two previously announced December assignments

The immediate opening concerns the Ortiz–Thurman bout affected by Thurman’s injury. The Ring’s Mike Coppinger reported on November 20 that a replacement was being sought for Ortiz on the December 5 David Benavidez–Michal Cieslak card. His report did not name a new opponent or identify Thurman’s injury.

Premier Boxing Champions’ original listing placed the Benavidez–Cieslak show at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, with Ortiz–Thurman scheduled for twelve rounds at middleweight. The headliner is a cruiserweight title unification; the co-main booking was not advertised as a defense of Ortiz’s WBC interim super welterweight championship.

Charlo also has a previously announced fight against Brock Jarvis. PBC identified it as a ten-round middleweight contest on the Erislandy Lara–Tim Tszyu show. That card is scheduled for December 13 on Australia’s Gold Coast, advertised as December 12 for viewers in the United States.

For Charlo, the Jarvis assignment represents a return after his September 2023 decision loss to Canelo Alvarez. Ortiz’s last completed appearance was his November 2025 stoppage of Erickson Lubin. Those separate layoffs make the existing schedules relevant, but neither man’s new written post explains how a proposed meeting would fit around them.