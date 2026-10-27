Vasiliy Lomachenko Targeting February Comeback, Dan Rafael Reports

Vasiliy Lomachenko’s comeback is being planned for February, with Top Rank working on a new deal for the former three-division champion. Boxing reporter Dan Rafael published that update at 22:26 UTC on October 26 after speaking with promoter Bob Arum, outlining a return against Charly Suarez and a possible championship opportunity afterward.

Rafael’s written report names O’Shaquie Foster as the probable next target if Lomachenko wins the proposed Suarez fight. That puts a competitive condition on the longer-term plan: the champion is not being presented as a guaranteed assignment regardless of what happens in the comeback.

The post does not give an exact February date, venue, broadcaster or signed-contract announcement for either matchup. Its immediate development is Arum’s intended schedule and the work on a promotional agreement, rather than a completed event launch.

Spoke at length with @BobArum & he said @trboxing is doing new deal with @VasylLomachenko and will return in Feb and fight Charly Suarez and if he wins probable fight with Foster for the title. #boxing — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) October 26, 2026

A return after a formal retirement announcement

Top Rank publicly announced Lomachenko’s retirement on June 5, 2025, after an 11-plus-year professional career. Its statement closed an association that had covered his entire professional career, making Rafael’s report of another agreement a significant change from the promoter’s last formal position on his participation in the sport.

The retirement announcement credited the Ukrainian with world championships in three divisions. He won his first professional world title in only his third fight and reached three-weight champion status after 12 appearances. Those were the achievements Top Rank highlighted when it said farewell, not accomplishments still awaiting his return.

His most recent championship-winning appearance came at lightweight. In May 2024, he stopped George Kambosos Jr. in the eleventh round in Perth to capture the vacant IBF belt. That victory followed his May 2023 decision loss to Devin Haney in an undisputed lightweight challenge. Top Rank’s event record lists him at 18-3 with 12 knockouts after that victory.

The Perth show took place at RAC Arena, with the Australian fighting on home soil.

Foster changes the championship picture

Foster arrives in these discussions after unifying the WBC, WBO and IBF super featherweight championships in the unification meeting with Emanuel Navarrete in San Antonio on October 24. Top Rank’s complete written event recap confirms a unanimous decision at Frost Bank Center, with two judges scoring it 118-108 and the third returning 115-111.

The promoter recorded two Foster knockdowns in the final round and an improved record of 26-3 with 12 knockouts. Its account describes his movement and counterpunching limiting Navarrete’s clean connections before he became more willing to exchange later in the contest.

Suarez remains the proposed first opponent in the reporter’s account; no championship sanctioning decision or title stake for that initial assignment was specified.