Six USA Boxing Team Members Reach November World Boxing Top Ten

Six members of USA Boxing’s current elite team are in the top ten of World Boxing’s November rankings. The federation announced the breakdown on November 10, with women’s 54-kilogram contender Yoseline Perez the highest-placed member of that group.

The update follows the squad’s final international assignment of 2026. Its Puebla trip produced eight medals, including four titles, and the federation has now shifted its focus to next year. This is a rankings update after that tournament, not a new fight announcement.

Perez won silver at the 2025 world championships. Gilbert Kabamba previously won the Copa America in Colombia. Lorenzo Patricio’s 2026 record stands at 15-2.

The biggest moves in the November tables

Perez occupies second place with 1,400 points, up from fourth in the document’s previous-position column. Kabamba is fifth at men’s super heavyweight, above 90 kilograms, on 800 points; his previous-rank entry is marked with an “x.” Patricio rises from 13th to sixth at men’s 55 kilograms with 950 points.

Alyssa Mendoza moves from 30th to seventh at women’s 57 kilograms on 837.5 points. Jajaira Gonzalez climbs from 26th to seventh at 60 kilograms with 811.25. Isabella Winkler is eighth at 70 kilograms, previously 18th, on 575.

The tables also place Noelle Haro 15th at women’s 51 kilograms and Salim Ellis-Bey 15th at men’s 60 kilograms. Joseph Awinongya Jr. is 21st at men’s 90 kilograms; Kendra Samargis is 23rd at women’s 75 kilograms. Outside that leading group, Marcus Luther is 33rd at men’s 65 kilograms and Robby Gonzales is 37th at men’s 80 kilograms.

The linked file is headed November 2026 despite an October label on its web index. Naomi Graham also appears at No. 20 in women’s 75 kilograms.

USA Boxing’s totals—eight team members in the top 15 and ten in the top 25—describe its current team, not every American in the international listings. Its report names Winkler as Simona.

The federation’s domestic rankings explicitly identify the Seattle boxer as Isabella “Simona” Winkler, reconciling the different first names used in the two lists.

On October 24 at Puebla’s Miguel Hidalgo Gymnasium, Mendoza defeated Brazil’s Jucie Cerqueira 5-0 after winning each round. Gonzalez beat Colombia’s Camila Camilo by the same final score. Patricio completed four unanimous-decision victories in Mexico by beating Brazil’s Michael Trindade 5-0.

Kabamba’s final against Colombia’s Juan Patiño took a different route. USA Boxing’s account says he lost the opening round on all five judges’ cards, then swept the second and third to secure a unanimous decision. Each of his three tournament victories finished 5-0.

Perez lost her final to Venezuela’s Diana Maestre 5-0. Winkler fell 4-1 against Brazil’s Viviane Pereira; both Americans left with silver after winning twice earlier in the competition. Haro and Ellis-Bey supplied the bronze medals. Gonzalez’s path to the final included a 3-2 win over Canada and a 5-0 victory against Brazil. Mendoza won all three of her tournament bouts unanimously. The federation described Mexico as Kabamba’s first tournament on its Elite High Performance Team, distinguishing that assignment from his earlier competition with the alternate squad.