USA Boxing Opens LA28 Selection Route To Professionals With December Tournament

Professional boxers will have a new route into USA Boxing’s national-team selection process, beginning with a December tournament in Louisiana. The organization announced the initiative on October 21 as part of preparations for Lima 2027 and the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

The Professional Pathway Tournament is scheduled for December 5–12 at the CAJUNDOME in Lafayette. Winners in Olympic weight categories receive invitations to the 2027 Elite Team Evaluation and Selection Camp in Colorado Springs. They do not win Olympic places by taking the tournament.

Board chair Chris Trombetta explained the intention:

“This pathway gives eligible American boxers, amateur and professional, an opportunity to compete for selection through our High Performance program.”

A Separate Bracket Without Tournament Pay

USA Boxing’s accompanying four-page FAQ says professionals will compete only against other entrants in their pathway. The existing national-championship route for traditional members continues separately. That separation applies to the tournament; athletes reaching selection camp are assessed through the common High Performance process.

There is no participation payment for professional boxers. Any later stipend depends on earning team or squad status and complying with the same contracts, competition obligations and policies as other selected athletes. Entering as a professional therefore does not bring a guaranteed purse or automatic financial support.

The FAQ also addresses crossover competitors. A professional MMA, kickboxing or other combat-sports background is insufficient on its own: applicants must satisfy the published boxing-specific performance criteria. The competition uses Olympic-style rules, including its equipment, medical and weight-control procedures. Boxers must make weight on every day they compete, without an allowance.

Selection Continues After The December Event

The nine-page 2027 selection procedures require U.S. citizenship, a current passport, USA Boxing membership in good standing and eligibility under the governing rules. Athletes must be at least 18 on the first competition day and no older than 39 in 2027. Training-center requirements include SafeSport certification and background screening, alongside applicable World Boxing testing requirements.

Camp is provisionally placed in January or February. Staff evaluations then go to the High Performance Selection Committee. The highest-scoring athlete in a weight category can join the elite team only after reaching the minimum 70-point score. Athletes scoring at least 65 without being chosen for the team can qualify for the squad and serve as the category’s alternate.

The evaluation covers more than bout results: compliance, international potential, weight and health management, mindset and performance in training all contribute. The procedures also identify a possible second chance for tournament runners-up, who appear in the priority list for filling vacancies if the initial evaluation produces no qualifying team or squad athlete in a category.

Selected team members must also finish in the top four at the 2027 World Boxing Championships to retain their position without another evaluation.

USA Boxing’s separate preliminary notice is explicit that the longer Olympic and Pan American selection arrangements remain subject to approval and change. It identifies 2027 international qualifying opportunities, while distinguishing those later stages from December’s domestic advancing event. The announcement opens a process; it does not name a professional entrant or promise anyone a place in Los Angeles.