USA Boxing Sends Three Women To U19 World Finals In Budva

The U.S. trio faces two Uzbek opponents and Russia’s Bella Zueva on championship day.

Written by Jake Blend
Last updated on October 27th, 2026
The three American women advancing to the U19 World Boxing finals in Budva
Photos: USA Boxing (composite)

USA Boxing will have three women competing for world titles in Budva, Montenegro, on Tuesday, October 27. Marley McNealy, Ruby Lopez and team captain Lauryn Elmore have reached the gold-medal stage of the World Boxing U19 Championships, with two opponents from Uzbekistan and one from Russia awaiting the American finalists.

Three Americans On Tuesday’s Championship Schedule

McNealy meets Maftuna Yangieva at 70 kilograms in the first session. USA Boxing places their contest sixth in Ring A, with an approximate start of 10:15 a.m. Eastern. Lopez takes on Nazokat Mardonova at 51 kilograms in the second session’s second Ring A bout, estimated for 1:15 p.m. Eastern.

Elmore’s 65-kilogram final against Bella Zueva follows as bout four in that ring, at approximately 1:45 p.m. Eastern. The listed times are estimates, not guaranteed opening bells. Their semifinal wins came Sunday, and Monday was the tournament’s rest day; none of Tuesday’s gold medals has been awarded to the trio.

Guadalupe Ruiz and Asaan Jenkins finished with bronze after their semifinal defeats. Elmore is seeking a second international gold this year, while Lopez has the opportunity to collect her first.

A California Trio In A 20-Title Finals Field

The three finalists come from different California communities: McNealy represents San Francisco, Lopez is from Napa and Elmore is from Sacramento. They are part of a 15-boxer American delegation comprising seven women and eight men, rather than a separate three-athlete team assembled for the finals.

USA Boxing’s pre-event roster announcement identified Stephen Grand as the national development coach leading the squad, supported by Holly Gregson, Jason Hamilton and Ronald Wright. The Americans arrived after earning nine medals at the World Boxing Futures Cup in Thailand: four gold, one silver and four bronze. Elmore was among the gold medalists there, while McNealy collected bronze.

World Boxing says Tuesday’s championship program brings together 40 finalists from 15 nations for 20 titles. Russia has the largest representation with ten finalists. Among the other scheduled contests, Scotland’s Aaron Sarwar faces Vladimir Orlov at 50 kilograms; Sarwar is his country’s first finalist at this level in a decade.

Argentina’s Edgardo Nicolas Peralta meets Ireland’s Kalib Walshe at 60 kilograms. Peralta is Argentina’s first finalist at the championships since Fabian Maidana in 2010. Spain’s Pablo Souto faces England’s defending European U19 champion Yashua Flemming at 65 kilograms, adding another cross-national matchup to the last day.

The Budva delegation is separate from the American elite squad that competed in Mexico at the PanAmerican Championships.

The boxing competition is being held at the Mediterranean Sports Venue, with World Boxing TV carrying the bouts. Its published subscription offer is $5.99 monthly, including English and Russian commentary from the semifinals onward. Final results, rather than the earlier podium qualification, will determine the American trio’s medal colors.

Published on October 27, 2026 at 5:53 am
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Jake Blend

Jake Blend
Jake Blend is an experienced combat sports writer with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. Over the past 6 years, he has relentlessly covered the evolving landscapes of mixed martial arts, boxing, and Muay Thai. Whether he is reporting on the latest UFC matchups, breaking down championship fight camps, or interviewing athletes, Jake's deep-rooted passion for the sport shines through in every article.

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