USA Boxing Sends Three Women To U19 World Finals In Budva

USA Boxing will have three women competing for world titles in Budva, Montenegro, on Tuesday, October 27. Marley McNealy, Ruby Lopez and team captain Lauryn Elmore have reached the gold-medal stage of the World Boxing U19 Championships, with two opponents from Uzbekistan and one from Russia awaiting the American finalists.

Three Americans On Tuesday’s Championship Schedule

McNealy meets Maftuna Yangieva at 70 kilograms in the first session. USA Boxing places their contest sixth in Ring A, with an approximate start of 10:15 a.m. Eastern. Lopez takes on Nazokat Mardonova at 51 kilograms in the second session’s second Ring A bout, estimated for 1:15 p.m. Eastern.

10 gold medalists will be determined during the opening session of the U19 World Boxing Championship Finals tomorrow 🥇🔥 Watch all of the action unfold live and on-demand via https://t.co/lb7oSCmW9s 📺#TimeForWorldBoxing #Boxing pic.twitter.com/Fokrh3MAbq — World Boxing (@RealWorldBoxing) October 26, 2026

Elmore’s 65-kilogram final against Bella Zueva follows as bout four in that ring, at approximately 1:45 p.m. Eastern. The listed times are estimates, not guaranteed opening bells. Their semifinal wins came Sunday, and Monday was the tournament’s rest day; none of Tuesday’s gold medals has been awarded to the trio.

Closing out the U19 World Boxing Championship with 10 evening finals🥇👀 Who will go home with the gold medals? 🤔 Watch all of the action unfold live and on-demand via https://t.co/lb7oSCmW9s 📺#TimeForWorldBoxing #Boxing pic.twitter.com/jvDk1aHttw — World Boxing (@RealWorldBoxing) October 26, 2026

Guadalupe Ruiz and Asaan Jenkins finished with bronze after their semifinal defeats. Elmore is seeking a second international gold this year, while Lopez has the opportunity to collect her first.

Three USA boxers have punched their tickets to the finals on day 10 of the U19 World Boxing Championships! pic.twitter.com/CpRssZEMlz — USA Boxing (@USABoxing) October 25, 2026

A California Trio In A 20-Title Finals Field

The three finalists come from different California communities: McNealy represents San Francisco, Lopez is from Napa and Elmore is from Sacramento. They are part of a 15-boxer American delegation comprising seven women and eight men, rather than a separate three-athlete team assembled for the finals.

USA Boxing’s pre-event roster announcement identified Stephen Grand as the national development coach leading the squad, supported by Holly Gregson, Jason Hamilton and Ronald Wright. The Americans arrived after earning nine medals at the World Boxing Futures Cup in Thailand: four gold, one silver and four bronze. Elmore was among the gold medalists there, while McNealy collected bronze.

World Boxing says Tuesday’s championship program brings together 40 finalists from 15 nations for 20 titles. Russia has the largest representation with ten finalists. Among the other scheduled contests, Scotland’s Aaron Sarwar faces Vladimir Orlov at 50 kilograms; Sarwar is his country’s first finalist at this level in a decade.

Argentina’s Edgardo Nicolas Peralta meets Ireland’s Kalib Walshe at 60 kilograms. Peralta is Argentina’s first finalist at the championships since Fabian Maidana in 2010. Spain’s Pablo Souto faces England’s defending European U19 champion Yashua Flemming at 65 kilograms, adding another cross-national matchup to the last day.

The Budva delegation is separate from the American elite squad that competed in Mexico at the PanAmerican Championships.

The boxing competition is being held at the Mediterranean Sports Venue, with World Boxing TV carrying the bouts. Its published subscription offer is $5.99 monthly, including English and Russian commentary from the semifinals onward. Final results, rather than the earlier podium qualification, will determine the American trio’s medal colors.