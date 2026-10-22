Haro, Ellis-Bey, Kabamba Secure PanAmerican Medals For USA Boxing

Noelle Haro, Salim Ellis-Bey and Gilbert Kabamba secured medals at the PanAmerican Championships in Puebla, Mexico, with unanimous quarterfinal victories on October 21. USA Boxing confirmed all three 5-0 results in its latest report, published early Thursday.

Haro defeated Guatemala’s Dulce Diaz at 51 kilograms, Ellis-Bey beat Colombia’s Duvan Zuleta at 60 kilograms, and Kabamba overcame Cuba’s Erick Castillo above 90 kilograms. Each is scheduled to return in Friday’s semifinals.

Three Different Routes To Friday

For Haro and Kabamba, these were tournament debuts. Ellis-Bey had already won once in Puebla. Haro earned her second medal of the year; Kabamba also secured his second, and his first with the Elite High Performance Team. Ellis-Bey’s medal is his third career medal and second this year.

Their next opponents are Mexico’s Valeria Amparan for Haro, Cuba’s Saidel Horta for Ellis-Bey, and Brazil’s Joel Ramos for Kabamba. These are semifinal assignments, not confirmed gold-medal matches.

The official draw gives useful context to those routes. Haro entered a 13-boxer field as the top seed, while Ellis-Bey was seeded second in a full 16-person bracket. Kabamba’s division began with ten entrants, with Ramos occupying the top-seeded position on the same half of the draw.

The three divisions are scheduled to conclude on October 24. The bracket document was issued before competition began: its seedings and structure establish the original draw, while the federation’s subsequent daily results establish who actually advanced. A seeded position alone should not be confused with a victory.

Earlier American Wins Built The Medal Group

Alyssa Mendoza and Simona Winkler had already advanced on Tuesday. Mendoza swept all five judges against Mexico’s Guadalupe Torres at 57 kilograms, taking each round 10-9. Her next appearance was listed for Friday.

Winkler’s route at 70 kilograms was less straightforward. She lost the opening round against Puerto Rico’s Stephanie Pineiro on four of the five cards, then forced three eight-counts in the second. The referee stopped the contest, sending the American through without a final judges’ decision.

Jajaira Gonzalez supplied another earlier quarterfinal victory. The event’s results record her 3-2 decision over Canada’s Marie Al Ahmadieh on Monday. That day also brought 5-0 wins for Ellis-Bey against Venezuela’s Wilson Solorzano and Lorenzo Patricio against Panama’s Luis Pachay.

Those results belong to the elite tournament in Mexico, not the separate U19 World Boxing Championships in Budva. USA Boxing is covering both events this week; results and team selections from the two competitions should not be combined.

Wednesday Also Ended Two American Runs

Joseph Awinongya lost 5-0 to Brazil’s Isaias Filho at 90 kilograms. Kendra Samargis fell 4-1 against Venezuela’s Maryelis Yriza at 75 kilograms.

Awinongya had opened his campaign with a 42-second knockout of Costa Rica’s Jaisen Steve Robinson Kohn on Sunday. That was his first international appearance since earning bronze at the Strandja tournament and his first international knockout, according to the federation’s opening-day account. Wednesday’s defeat therefore ends a campaign that began with a stoppage, rather than erasing that earlier win.

Thursday’s remaining American schedule includes Patricio against Cuba’s Alejandro Claro and Yoseline Perez against Colombia’s Yeni Arias. Gonzalez is listed against Brazil’s Rebeca Santos. Those bouts had not been completed at the time of this report; no additional outcome is being claimed.