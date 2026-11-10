USA Boxing Sets 2027 Youth Team Selection Route Through December Nationals

USA Boxing released its route onto the 2027 Youth High Performance Team on November 10, tying selection to December’s nationals and a subsequent training-camp assessment rather than a national title alone.

The eligible birth window is January 1, 2009 through December 31, 2010. Candidates need U.S. citizenship, a current passport, membership in good standing and eligibility under USA Boxing rules, plus the training-center requirements, including background screening and SafeSport certification when over 18.

National winners receive the first camp invitations. If a winner declines, officials work down through fourth place; an unaccepted place then stays vacant. The Colorado Springs evaluation runs February 21–March 8, with 70 points required for selection. Chosen athletes must follow team policies and attend scheduled activities, subject to extraordinary-circumstance waivers and hearing rights.

National entry and check-in deadlines

For boxers planning the qualifying trip, the championship fact sheet supplies separate entry deadlines. Online registration closes November 23 at midnight Mountain Standard Time. Weight changes close November 16, and entrants cannot register or change their registration at the venue.

The event operates at the Cajundome and Convention Center in Lafayette, Louisiana. Its current competition timetable lists bouts December 7–12, while the selection document describes the youth nationals window as December 6–12. Those are the respective published windows, not an announcement of an extra competition day.

Boxers must complete check-in by 8 p.m. December 5. Online check-in opens November 30 for those unable to arrive before that deadline. A current physical must be uploaded to the athlete’s WebPoint profile, with time allowed for verification. The event also requires citizenship and birth-date verification. Youth entry is listed at $50; participants need current memberships. The fact sheet specifies three three-minute rounds for youth contests and daily weigh-ins only on competition days, with no weight allowance.

A separate route for elite boxers

The youth announcement should not be confused with the separate elite selection process behind USA Boxing’s previously announced professional pathway. That program has its own age and performance conditions, Olympic weight classes and evaluation camp, whose January–February dates remain to be determined.

In the elite nationals route, the top two normally advance. Where a boxer already holds a performance exemption, only the national winner advances from that category. Professional Pathway Tournament winners have another route, alongside qualifying international medalists and approved medical exemptions.

The elite team place goes to the highest-scoring boxer in each category who reaches 70 points. Other qualifying athletes scoring at least 65 enter the alternate squad. These are distinct selection thresholds, not automatic Olympic qualification or a substitute for the youth requirements published Tuesday.